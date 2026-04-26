Boebert and Sheehy prepping bills to approve Trump ballroom after dinner shooting

Congressional Republicans are preparing bills to grant approval for President Donald Trump‘s ballroom after the correspondents’ dinner shooting sparked serious security concerns for him and his Cabinet.

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) both announced on Sunday they will introduce bills that would give congressional approval for the ballroom.

Sheehy framed the move as “common sense,” saying it is an “embarrassment to the strongest nation on earth that we cannot host gatherings in our nation’s capital, including ones attended by our President, without the threat of violence and attempted assassinations.”

“This week I will introduce and seek unanimous consent for legislation providing express approval for construction of a Presidential ballroom,” Sheehy posted on X. “A President of any party should be able to host events in a secure area without attendees worrying about their safety. This is common sense. Let’s get it done.”

Boebert also said she is “working” on bill text that will ensure the ballroom is finished.

“I don’t believe congressional approval is required for the project, but if it’ll keep activist judges on the sideline, so be it,” she posted on X. “More to come this week.”

If passed, such a bill would seemingly end the legal saga over the 90,000-sqaure-foot ballroom.

The project has been beset by a legal challenge from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which has argued that the project needs congressional approval.

That argument has been shared by District Judge Richard Leon, a Bush appointee, who has repeatedly blocked construction.

The Department of Justice has for months countered that the ballroom is needed for national security reasons, as it will have a military bunker. A D.C. appeals court has agreed with that argument, recently greenlighting construction until at least early June.

But that argument has been amplified after a gunman rushed a security checkpoint at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night and opened fire just outside the main room where Trump, his Cabinet, and thousands of journalist were gathered for the annual White House Press Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Earlier on Sunday, the DOJ requested that the National Trust drop its lawsuit, arguing it’s more necessary now than ever that the project continues unhindered by legal obstacles.

The National Trust has until 9 a.m. Monday to abandon its suit, or face a move from the DOJ to “dissolve the injunction and dismiss the case.”