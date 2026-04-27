King Charles III to US will ‘proceed as planned’ despite WHCA dinner shooting 

King Charles III of the United Kingdom will continue his trip to the United States as planned on Monday, despite the shooting that occurred Saturday night at the White House Correspondents Association dinner.

President Donald Trump and administration officials were said to be the targets of the gunman. Buckingham Palace announced in a press release on Sunday that the king’s plans to visit will continue.

“Following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and acting on advice of Government, we can confirm the State Visit by Their Majesties will proceed as planned,” said Buckingham Palace officials in a statement.

“The King and Queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case and are looking forward to the Visit getting underway tomorrow,” noted the statement.

Charles contacted Trump and first lady Melania Trump sometime over the weekend after the shooting, expressing their support, according to multiple sources. The king and wife, Queen Camilla, are expected to arrive in Washington, D.C., on Monday for a four-day trip in the U.S. It will be the first visit to the U.S. by a British monarch since Queen Elizabeth II visited the country in 2007.

Buckingham Palace’s statement about the trip came hours after Trump announced that Monday’s visit with the British king was still taking place.

“King Charles is coming and he’s a great guy and we look forward to it,” Trump said on Fox News on Sunday in an interview with Shannon Bream. “He’s really a fantastic person and a tremendous representative.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson also invited Charles to deliver an address to a Joint Meeting of Congress, the Washington Examiner previously reported.

“On behalf of the bipartisan leadership of the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate, it is our honor to invite you to address a Joint Meeting of Congress on Tuesday, April 28, 2026,” Johnson wrote in a letter to Charles.

“The relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom has evolved into one of the most consequential partnerships in modern history,” Johnson said. “That close relationship is rooted not merely in shared interests, but — as Queen Elizabeth II told a Joint Meeting of Congress in 1991 — in a shared ‘spirit of democracy,’ and a commitment to the fundamental values of individual freedom, consent of the governed, and the rule of law.”