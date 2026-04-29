Selling dogs, cats in pet stores now banned in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law on Wednesday prohibiting pet stores from selling dogs and cats, which sponsors have nicknamed the “Pistol the Pomeranian Protection Act.”

House Bill 1011, sponsored by House Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, Rep. Karen McCormick, D-Hygiene, Senate Majority Leader Robert Rodriguez and Sen. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, would still allow pet stores to house pets available for adoption through local shelters.

Eight states and 26 Colorado towns have banned pet stores from selling animals, such as dogs, cats, and rabbits. According to the bill’s sponsors, seven pet stores in Colorado sell dogs and cats from brokers.

“Colorado’s furry four-legged friends deserve loving homes,” said Polis. “We are stopping the harmful overbreeding of dogs and cats in terrible conditions in the puppy mill industry, and encourage Coloradans to adopt, not shop or purchase from a legitimate breeder. I am grateful to the sponsors of this bill for standing up for these animals, helping them find a forever home in our Colorado for all.”

Opponents of the measure argued it targets small businesses rather than the real culprits, puppy mills.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “underground” puppy sales significantly increased after California passed a similar law in 2017.

“Since I was elected, I’ve worked hard to promote animal welfare and close the puppy mill pipeline,” said Duran. “Promoting the health of our pets and protecting consumers has been the primary goal of this bill. The Pistol the Pomeranian Protection Act, named after my beloved puppy mill survivor, will take a monumental step forward by ending the cruel practice of selling dogs and cats in stores for profit.”