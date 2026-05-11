Colorado ethics panel finds probable cause in complaint against Democrat caucus leader

The colleagues of a Democrat unanimously concluded they have probable cause to believe she committed an ethical violation by mismanaging her party caucus’s funds as its co-chair.

The House Ethics Committee was charged with examining a complaint from Rep. Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch, alleging that Rep. Mandy Lindsay, D-Aurora, mishandled and improperly used caucus funds for personal expenses.

Filed in January, Marshall’s complaint claimed that Lindsay wrote herself a check for more than $6,350 to pay for a caucus retreat in Golden, despite already paying for the retreat with the caucus debit card.

Lindsay was asked to provide receipts for those expenses. Instead, the complaint said, she submitted sticky notes listing the costs she claimed were for the group’s business.

When confronted, Lindsay claimed the amount was owed to her for dozens of caucus expenses she had personally paid, despite the information on the check’s subject line, according to the complaint.

The complaint also alleged that Lindsay used caucus funds to pay for a hotel in Oregon and for a purchase at a thrift store. Lindsay said both purchases were a mistake and she quickly paid the money back.

As part of its investigation, the committee reviewed every charge Lindsay made to the caucus account, going back to 2022, when she was elected co-chair.

Rep. Steven Woodrow, D-Denver, said several receipts raised red flags, including restaurant charges from times when the legislature wasn’t in session.

The committee also reviewed email exchanges between Lindsay, Marshall, caucus co-chair Junie Joseph, and House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon.

Rep. Karen McCormick, D-Hygiene, said she doesn’t believe Lindsay’s actions were out of mal-intent, but rather, a result of “poor practice of record-keeping and accounting of the fund, possibly going back years and involving more than one person.”

“All of this could have been avoided if there had been the setting of clear expectations, written procedures, transparency, and checks and balances in the hands of the account,” she added.

Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, agreed but also argued Lindsay had a responsibility as caucus co-chair to ensure the group’s account is properly managed.

“I hate to use the word comical errors, but I mean, I do see that pattern,” he said. “You can’t make this stuff up.”

Despite finding probable cause for an ethics violation, several committee members from both parties expressed overall positive feelings toward Lindsay.

“Rep. Lindsay’s one of the nicest people, and that’s what I think makes this type of hearing one of the most difficult,” said Woodrow. “With the deepest level of respect and admiration for Representative Lindsay, I do believe there is probable cause to find a breach of fiduciary duty and some type of gross negligence.”

Lindsay will now have the opportunity to request an evidentiary hearing. If she does not, the committee will meet to come up with a final report.

Marianne Goodland contributed to this story.