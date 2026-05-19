Moore urges Democrats to ‘move on’ from 2024, calls DNC autopsy report ‘part of the problem’

Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) is telling Democrats to “move on” from the 2024 presidential election, chiming in that he does not care whether or not the Democratic National Committee releases the contentious autopsy of the election loss.

“My point is this: release it, don’t release it. I don’t care,” Moore told Politico in a sit-down interview released Tuesday. “I really don’t. I’m like, listen, if you need a research report to know why we lost in 2024, then that’s actually part of the problem.”

Moore has shot down speculation that he could run for president in 2028 throughout the past year or so, but nonetheless, he has maintained his reputation as a rising star in the Democratic Party. With troubles such as the Key Bridge collapse and his crusade for redistricting in Maryland, Moore has attracted national attention. But Moore continued to beat around the bush in the Tuesday interview.

“When I say I’m hungry but I’m not thirsty, my definition of hungry is making sure you’re focusing on 2026,” Moore said over crab cakes. “My definition of thirsty is making sure you’re focused on 2028.”

But Moore chimed in on his thoughts on where the Democratic Party should head in the future. His thoughts? Don’t relive 2024. Moore said he thought the reason Democrats and former Vice President Kamala Harris lost in 2024 was because they “didn’t engage people” and they “did not deliver results with any forms of speed.”

“I just think that everything in our party cannot be a 12-year analysis,” Moore said of the autopsy. “It’s like, listen, are you going to fix it or not? And you know, and you know who actually, who really got that was Donald Trump. He was a great vessel for the frustration.”

Harris has called for the release of the autopsy report, as have many other Democrats, such as Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ). When Politico’s Jonathan Martin asked if he thinks the party wants to “move on” from 2024, Moore said, “Yes, I do,” adding that he is “exhausted by talking about how or why we lost.”

Moore did not necessarily say the party should move on from Harris, who has said she is eyeing another run in 2028, however. Moore called Harris “one of the most accomplished elected officials of our generation.”

“I think if she wants to run for president, she’s earned the right,” Moore said. “And I think if she doesn’t want to run president, she just wants to go off and live her life, she’s earned the right.”

“I think people are exhausted, but honestly, like, but here’s the thing, I do believe if she chooses to run, I highly doubt she’s going to choose to run a race trying to re-litigate 2024,” Moore said.

In the interview, Moore also addressed his unsuccessful bid to redraw the state’s congressional lines to nix the state’s only Republican House seat, saying “we don’t have a choice but to act.” Moore’s push, curbed by Democratic state senators, comes as part of the national mid-decade redistricting push-and-pull that has dominated the conversation in the 2026 midterm cycle.