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Lauren Boebert brushes off Trump’s attacks calling her ‘dumb’

By 05/29/2026 | updated 4 hours ago
(Lauren Boebert for Congress, via YouTube)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) brushed off President Donald Trump’s criticism, chalking it up to “D.C. nature.”

Boebert recently drew Trump’s ire after campaigning for Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). Following her support of Massie, Trump said he would love to see a primary challenger to the Colorado Republican.

“I’m still going to continue to support him and the promises he and I have both made on campaign trails to ensure that we keep those promises,” Boebert said on Next with Kyle Clark in response to the president calling her “dumb.”

“I don’t see it as abuse, I think it’s part of the D.C. nature,” she continued. “Nothing happens in D.C. without force.”

Trump’s attacks against Boebert likely come too late to do any harm this cycle. The filing deadline for Colorado’s June 30 congressional primary was on March 18.

Boebert is currently running for reelection unopposed, though a write-in candidate could still mount a run for either the primary or the November general election. Such an effort would be costly and require immense organization, one of the reasons so few write-in campaigns have succeeded at the federal level.

“Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District?” Trump posted on Truth Social last week.

Trump backed primary challengers to Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and John Cornyn (R-TX) this year, as well as Massie. All three lost re-nomination.

“His disloyalty to the man who got him elected is now a part of legend, and it’s nice to see that his political career is OVER,” Trump posted on Truth Social in response to Cassidy’s ouster.

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Lauren Green, Washington Examiner

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