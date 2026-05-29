NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Gov. Jared Polis blocks Colorado Lottery’s move to allow credit card sales

By 05/29/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
A screengrab of the website of the Colorado lottery page. (Colorado Lottery)

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday signed legislation to block the Colorado Lottery’s move to allow the purchase of tickets with credit cards, effectively reversing his earlier position.

Last November, Polis had said that he supported the decision of the Colorado Lottery commission to allow that change.

“The governor is supportive of increasing consumer convenience, and the proposed rule change will modernize Colorado’s lottery system and ensure customers don’t need to fumble through several cards to buy what they want or have to pay for some things with a credit card and some with cash,” the governor’s office had told Colorado Politics then.

Credit card sales for lottery tickets aren’t new. About 26 states already allow the practice. Just as many states don’t, including Colorado.

The commission’s decision to allow credit card purchases didn’t go over well with lawmakers, who sent a strongly-worded letter to the lottery body prior to its Nov. 20 vote. In that letter, the legislators disputed the commission’s authority to allow credit card sales.

The letter from 25 lawmakers, which included legislative leaders, urged the commission to present the proposal to the Colorado General Assembly for consideration during the 2026 session.

The commission, claiming it had the authority under state law, went ahead and approved the rules changes anyway.

That set up a showdown at the state Capitol with Senate Bill 117.

The bill passed both the House and Senate with bipartisan votes.

In the Senate, cosponsor Sen. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, told her colleagues the additional $15 million in revenue from credit card sales over the first two years would be made “on the backs of people who are just losing money and destroying their lives.”

Retailers who have sold lottery tickets for decades also backed the bill.

The credit card rule would not change the commission revenue that retailers earn from selling lottery tickets. However, because retailers typically pay around 4% in credit card processing fees, those fees could significantly decrease their commission.

The Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association, in a letter to the lottery commission in November, said that using credit cards is not mandatory and that the loss of commission revenue could prompt retailers to stop accepting them. Another retail group, Union Pacific, raised some of the same objections.

The Colorado Lottery had hoped to begin allowing credit card sales by Jan. 1, 2027.

Tags
Avatar photo
Marianne Goodland

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Colorado governor vetoes union dues bill — again

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday vetoed yet again legislation that would have made it easier for labor organizations to impose dues on non-union members, a decision long expected after the legislature approved the measure without securing the buy-in of businesses. Polis rejected a similar proposal last year. And like last year, he cited the same […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Gov. Jared Polis vetoes bill requiring disclosure from administration lobbyists

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday vetoed a bill that would have required executive branch lobbyists to follow much of the same disclosure rules that already govern other Capitol lobbyists. Lobbyists for organizations are required to state their clients’ position on bills, either as “amend,” “monitor,” “oppose,” or “support.” The executive branch’s lobbyists, on the other […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests