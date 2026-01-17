Colorado Politics Calendar Jan. 19-25

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, JAN. 19

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Denver Marade , 10 a.m.-1 p.m., City Park, Denver, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0B45A4A923A1FA7-61434869-mlkmarade for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: Urban Planning Council Meting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/urban-planning for more information

TUESDAY, JAN. 20

DRCOG: Regional Transportation Committee , 8:30 a.m., contact cbkennedy@drcog.org for more information

, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver (R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 21

, 7-8:30 p.m., 2376 15th St., Denver (D) Denver Democratic Party: Education Council Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.denverdemocrats.org/issues/education for more information

THURSDAY, JAN. 22

, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee, 7:30-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82848768772 to join the meeting

FRIDAY, JAN. 23

, 6-7 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84465307258 passcode 744847 to join the meeting (R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, JAN. 24

, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 3425 W. Oxford Ave., Denver (S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Tech Office Hours, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 10 W. 14th Ave., Denver

SUNDAY, JAN. 25