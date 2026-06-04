Colorado voters to decide dozens of open state seats in June 30 primaries

With 21 Senate seats and all 65 House seats on the ballot, Colorado voters can expect a crowded November election.

Nearly two dozen lawmakers are stepping down — some to run for other offices, others to leave politics altogether — meaning many districts will choose entirely new representatives.

Below is a look at the candidates appearing on the June 30 primary ballot to fill the seats of departing members.

Some districts will not hold a primary because only one candidate has entered the race.

Senate District 3 – Pueblo

Currently represented by: Sen. Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo, who is term-limited.

The candidates: Aaron Gutierrez and Taylor Voss, both fourth-generation Puebloans.

Gutierrez, an attorney, previously served as a Public Policy Fellow during the Obama Administration and in the office of former U.S. Rep. John Salazar.

Additionally, he served on the board of the Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County and the Pueblo Central High School Foundation, as well as on the Pueblo Human Relations and Pueblo Sister Cities Commissions.

Gutierrez’s top legislative priorities are affordability, public safety, public health, and the environment. He is endorsed by State Rep. Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, Pueblo County Commissioner Miles Lucero, and former Pueblo City Councilman Dennis Flores.

Voss, who works as a philanthropy director for Sangre de Cristo Community Care, also serves on the CSU-Pueblo Alumni Association Board of Directors, CSU-Pueblo Foundation Board of Directors, and Pueblo Community College President’s Advisory Council. He previously served as president of the Pueblo School District 60 Board of Education.

Voss’ legislative priorities include public safety, tackling poverty and homelessness, economic development, and education.

The lone Republican running for the seat is Dana Charles, a health care professional.

Senate District 34

Currently represented by: Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, who is running for U.S. Senate. Gonzales was first elected to the Colorado General Assembly in 2019.

The candidates: Two Democratic candidates are vying for Gonzales’ seat, Andres Carrera and Chela Garcia Irlando.

Carrera, a first-generation American who has worked as a legislative aide at the local, county, and state levels, says he is running for the Colorado Senate because he’s lived the challenges many of his neighbors still face and wants to “take on the politics of division.

Carrera has received endorsements from elected officials including U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper, former Denver mayors Wellington Webb and Michael Hancock, and seven current state lawmakers.

Running against Carrera in the Democratic primary is Chela Garcia Irlando, a Barnum native who serves as the executive director of the environmental nonprofit the Next 100 Coalition.

Garcia Irlando holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs and Chicano Studies and a Master’s degree in Environmental Studies from the University of Colorado.

Garcia Irlando has been endorsed by officials including Gonzales, U.S. Sen Bernie Sanders of Vermont, State Rep. Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, and House Assistant Majority Leader Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver.

Republican Jack Daus, a businessman who previously ran for the State House, is the only member of his party running for the seat.

House District 5 – Denver

Currently represented by: Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver, who is term-limited.

The candidates: Running for Valdez’s seat in the heavily blue eastern Denver District are Justine Sandoval, a community organizer and Marine Corps veteran, and former HD 5 chair Sterling Simms.

A native of Denver, Sandoval’s top priorities include health care, environmental justice, and reducing the cost of living in Colorado.

Sandoval is endorsed by Sen. Julie Gonzales, Reps. Lorena Garcia, D-Adams County, and Meg Froelich, D-Englewood, and Sen. Katie Wallace, D-Longmont.

Simms, whose website states he is a Denver public servant and member of the LGBT community, is pushing for a state-owned public bank similar to the Bank of North Dakota, as well as environmental protections and increasing access to mental health services for individuals with drug addictions.

Republican Johnnie Johnson is also running for House District 5.

House District 9 – South Denver

Currently represented by: Rep. Emily Sirota, D-Denver, who is running for state Senate.

The candidates: Monica VanBuskirk and Neal Walia, are facing off in the Democratic primary for Sirota’s South Denver seat, which also includes Glendale.

VanBuskirk, who was born in Belize and moved to the United States as a child, has worked in health care policy for organizations including Denver Health and Kaiser Permanente. She now serves as the vice president of partnerships for a group that supports stroke patients. She has also been active in local politics as a precinct organizer and finance chair for the Denver Democrats.

VanBuskirk is endorsed by several state lawmakers, including Rep. Kyle Brown, D-Louisville, House Speaker Pro Tempore Andrew Boesenecker, D-Fort Collins, Sens. Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, and Kyle Mullica, D-Thornton. She has also been endorsed by several members of Denver and Aurora City Councils.

Walia, who unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette in 2022, has worked for the Colorado Academy of Family Physicians and served as the deputy director of the Asian Pacific Development Center. In addition, he served as co-chair of Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s Transition Committee on Community Well-Being and Neighborhood Safety, as chair of the Colorado South Asian Democrats, and as a commissioner on Denver’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Commission.

Walia has been endorsed by Senate President James Coleman, D-Denver, U.S. Rep Ro Khanna of California, nine state lawmakers, and several city council members.

Republican Tom Cowhick, whom Sirota defeated in 2024, is once again running for her seat.

House District 13 – Summit County

Currently represented by: Speaker of the House Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, who is term-limited. McCluskie was the first woman from the Western Slope to serve as Speaker.

The candidates: Attorney and former judge Chris Floyd and Summit County School Board president Consuelo Redhorse are vying for McCluskie’s seat, which extends from Buena Vista to just east of Steamboat Springs at the Wyoming border.

Floyd, who served as Leadville’s first female Presiding Municipal Judge and Lake County attorney, is currently the president of Planned Parenthood Leadville.

Floyd has been endorsed by McCluskie, U.S. Reps Brittany Pettersen and Joe Neguse, and seven current and former state lawmakers.

Redhorse, a member of the Navajo Nation, moved to Summit County from Boulder in 2011 and works as an accountant for a property management company. She was elected to the Summit County School Board in 2019.

​Running on the Republican ticket is former Lake County Assessor Miguel Martinez.

House District 13 has been represented by a Democrat for at least 15 years.

House District 16 – Eastern Colorado Springs

Currently represented by: Rep. Rebecca Keltie, R-Colorado Springs, who announced in October that she would not be seeking reelection.

The candidates: Running to represent the eastern Colorado Springs district in the Republican primary are Jill Haffley, vice president of the D11 School Board, and Jamie Koch, who works for Charis Bible College in Woodland Park.

Haffley, who has been endorsed by Keltie as “Rebecca 2.0,” is a retired history teacher who has served on the D11 School Board since 2023. Her legislative priorities include making Colorado more affordable, “strengthening parental rights and respecting family decision-making,” and public safety.

Haffley is endorsed by Keltie, El Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal, State Sen. Larry Liston, R-Colorado Springs, and State Reps. Ava Flanell, R-Colorado Springs, and Mary Bradfield, R-Colorado Springs.

According to her website, Koch’s campaign priorities include affordability, protecting children and parental rights, and protecting Constitutional freedoms.

The winner of the Republican primary will face Democrat Stephanie Vigil, who narrowly lost to Keltie.

House District 21 – Southern Colorado Springs

Currently represented by: Rep. Mary Bradfield, R-Colorado Springs, who is not running for a fourth term.

The candidates: Democrat Michelle Tweed, a Navy veteran and Department of Veterans Affairs employee, is the sole Democrat running for the Republican-leaning District 21, which includes Fountain and parts of southern Colorado Springs.

Tweed will face either Alexander Africa, an Air Force Veteran who works in education policy, or Brenda Miller, an Army veteran.

Miller serves on the El Paso County Road Impact Fee Advisory Committee and the Citizen Outreach Group Board.

Miller has been endorsed by Bradfield and El Paso County Commissioner Cory Applegate.

House District 32 – Commerce City

Currently represented by: Rep. Manny Rutinel, D-Commerce City, who is running for Congress. Rutinel was first elected to the Colorado General Assembly in 2024.

The candidates: Firefighter Chris VanDijk is the sole Democrat in the race for House District 32, which includes Commerce City and northwest of Denver International Airport.

The district has historically leaned Democratic, but two Republicans, Michelle Lee and Damon Scordo, are vying for their party’s nomination against VanDijk.

Lee, who moved to Colorado from Texas in 1992, is a business owner and advocate for individuals with disabilities, mental health needs, and the incarcerated population.

Lee’s top legislative priorities include public safety, supporting business, and investing in youth.

Lee’s opponent, Damon Scordo, is a commercial financial broker and the founder of a nonprofit after-school soccer program, according to his LinkedIn profile.

House District 51 – Loveland

Currently represented by: Rep. Ron Weinberg, R-Loveland, who announced in January he would not be seeking reelection.

The candidates: Former Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh is the sole Democratic candidate for HD 51, which has been represented by a Republican for over 15 years.

The Republican candidates facing off in the primary are Amy Parks, the late Rep. Hugh McKean’s partner, who represented HD 51 until his unexpected death in 2022, and Thompson School Board director Nancy Rumfelt.

Parks, who briefly served in the General Assembly following McKean’s death, said her time at the Capitol deepened her commitment to the legislative process.

Parks’ legislative priorities include affordability, public safety, TABOR, education, and energy. She has been endorsed by Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams, former House Minority Leaders Mike Lynch and Rose Pugliese, and Loveland Mayor Patrick McFall.

Rumfelt, a Navy veteran and financial professional, has served on the Thompson School District Board since 2021.

House District 54 – Delta and Grand Junction

Currently represented by: Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, who is term-limited.

The candidates: Democrat Mallory Martin is the only member of her party running for the Republican-leaning House District 54, which includes parts of Delta and Grand Junction.

Running in the Republican primary are Jason Bias, who served as vice chairman of the Mesa County Republican Party, and Nina Anderson, a former corporate officer and business owner.

Bias is endorsed by the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Political Action Committee, Colorado Right to Life Action, and the Colorado Mesa College Republicans.

Anderson, a fourth-generation Coloradan who grew up in Moffat County, has served on the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, Mesa County Workforce Center, the Colorado Workforce Development Council, and the Community Hospital Board. Her legislative priorities include water conservation, energy, agriculture, rural health care, education, and public safety.

House District 60 – Penrose

Currently represented by: Rep. Stephanie Luck, R-Penrose, who is not running for a fourth term.

The candidates, Canon City School Board member Matt Alexander and former chair of the Pueblo County Republican Party Michelle Gray, are facing off in the Republican primary, with the winner facing Democrat Kathryn Green.

House District 60 has leaned Republican for at least the past 15 years.

Alexander, a small business owner and fourth-generation Coloradan, was elected to the Canon City School Board in 2023.

Alexander’s top legislative priorities include water rights, education, and preserving TABOR. His website does not list any endorsements.

Gray, an educator who moved to Colorado in 1993, also served on the Budget Oversight Committee for Pueblo City Schools.