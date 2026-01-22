Rep. Ron Weinberg won’t seek reelection

Republican Rep. Ron Weinberg of Loveland announced on Thursday evening that he will not seek another term in the Colorado House.

“Serving this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” the two-term state representative said on X. “I am deeply grateful to every supporter, volunteer, friend, and neighbor who trusted me and stood with me. I will not be running for reelection. I will complete my full term and continue doing the people’s work until my last day in office. My commitment to you remains unchanged. Thank you for the opportunity to serve, and thank you to my family for the sacrifices they made so I could.”

On Jan. 5, former state Rep. Amy Parks, R-Loveland, announced she would challenge Weinberg in the June primary.

Both won their first elections to the state House after the passing of House Minority Leader Hugh McKean, who died two days before the November 2022 election. Parks, who was McKean’s partner, was chosen by a vacancy committee to fill out the final weeks of McKean’s 2021-22 term. Weinberg was chosen that same night to represent House District 51 for the 2023-24 term.

During the November 2023 session, Weinberg, who is Jewish, was speaking about his experience as a Jew on the state House floor and was shouted down by then-Rep. Elisabeth Epps, D-Denver, who was sitting with a group of pro-Palestinian protestors in the House gallery. Epps previously spoke in support of the Palestinian cause; Weinberg was attempting to respond to those remarks.

Epps was later reprimanded by House Speaker Julie McCluskie, D-Dillon, for violating House rules.

In 2025, Weinberg was plagued with accusations of misuse of campaign funds, sexual harassment that took place before he was a lawmaker, and an incident in which he was accused of using a master key to access the office of a fellow lawmaker. He has denied those allegations.

Weinberg is currently the subject of a campaign finance complaint filed by a fellow Republican, Rep. Brandi Bradley of Roxborough Park, for allegedly using campaign funds for personal expenses, such as clothing and cigars, and a donation to an Israeli soccer club.

The elections division of the Secretary of State had a deadline of Jan. 20 to schedule a hearing with an administrative law judge on that complaint.

As a lawmaker, Weinberg has been one of the more successful Republicans, with 27 bills signed by the governor in the past three sessions. That included one of the housing bills on Gov. Jared Polis’ 2024 agenda, requiring local governments to allow the construction of accessory dwelling units, aka “granny flats,” that would provide smaller housing on a landowner’s property.

Weinberg was also a co-sponsor of the “right to repair” law for agricultural equipment.