House District 14: Businesswoman, consultant square off in GOP primary

Firearms training company owner Ava Flanell will face Troy Vanderhule, the chief fundraising officer for Dobson Philanthropic, in the June 30 Republican primary for state House District 14, an area in northern Colorado Springs.

Flanell was appointed to the seat in the fall after Minority Leader Rose Pugliese stepped down from her position representing the neighborhoods directly south, east and northeast of the Air Force Academy.

Traditional GOP priorities, such as rolling back regulations and supporting public safety, are at the top of the list for both candidates.

In response to questions from The Gazette, Flanell highlighted her first session in the legislature and the experience she would bring to the job.

“This job is not glamorous or easy, it requires consistent hard work, long hours, and real sacrifice,” she said.

Flanell sponsored five bills during the 2026 session; none passed. One of the bills would have allowed people to carry concealed handguns without a permit and another would have required abortion providers to discuss adoption as an option with patients.

As a member of the minority party, she worked to defeat what she said were bad bills and amend bills that could not be stopped.

Vanderhule said his unwillingness to compromise with Democrats sets him apart.

“I believe the only role of the Colorado legislator is to safeguard the rights and freedoms of the people of Colorado. To ensure their right to life, growth, and prosperity,” he said.

Vanderhule would also bring experience from his work with Dobson Philanthropic and his own consultancy, Vango Ventures, which helps other organizations with strategic planning, marketing and community engagement.

Vanderhule runs Dobson Philanthropic with Ryan Dobson, James Dobson’s son, and they work with large ministries on marketing and fundraising.

The Dobson Philanthropic website promises to show others how to fundraise without asking for donations. It is not affiliated with Focus on the Family, the ministry that James Dobson founded.

Through Vango Ventures, Vanderhule worked on social programs and with local and state governments to address issues such as homelessness and economic development on tribal reservations.

The work helped him understand what legislators need to enact programs, including the right information and the outcomes they need to achieve, he said, noting much of his experience is in Utah.

Vanderhule moved to Colorado in 2019 to work with World Challenge, a group focused on caring for orphans and widows.

When he arrived, he said he was concerned by the high crime, high cost of living and lack of housing. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he was also concerned by what he called arbitrary restrictions and that helped inspire his run for the statehouse.

If elected, he would focus on rolling back regulations on businesses and housing to ensure more housing can be built faster.

He would also work to empower police, he said.

“We need to empower our police and root out soft-on-crime policies and prosecutors. We need to ensure that our citizens can defend their families and homes,” he said.

Flanell grew up in Colorado Springs before attending Fordham University and then working for the New York Yankees in legal and finance.

She returned home in 2012 and founded her firearms training company. In 2017, she opened a marketing company.

Her work helped her see how government policies impact businesses and workers.

If elected, she would focus on affordability, public safety and reducing regulations.

She also described herself as a team player who has worked with other Republican candidates to raise money and campaign.

“I understand how important it is for Colorado’s future to flip seats and build a stronger Republican presence so we can stop harmful legislation and advance policies that benefit our state,” she said.

State records show Flanell is outraising her opponent, with about $22,000 on hand at the beginning of the month. She also received an additional $5,000 in recent days, from the Realtor Small Donor Committee. Vanderhule reported about $475 on hand.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story misstated the number of bills Flanell sponsored during the last legislative session. This story was also updated to provide a clearer description of her gun bill.