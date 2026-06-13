Jeffco Public Schools: Boys on girls’ sports rosters were mascots, not athletes

Jeffco Public Schools this week said the boys the Trump administration claimed to have found on girls’ sports rosters were trainers, mascots and managers, not student-athletes.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights announced in March that a months-long investigation into alleged Title IX violations committed by Jeffco found that 61 boys were occupying roster spots on girls’ sports teams in the district. The investigation was sparked by reports that female student-athletes were sharing overnight accommodations with transgender girls, the DOE said.

The district was also accused of allowing students to access bathrooms, locker rooms and accommodations on the basis of gender identity. The federal government threatened to axe funding for the district and gave it a ten-day deadline to fix the alleged violations.

A few days before the 10-day deadline, Jeffco released a letter to the community in which it said the rosters given to the OCR did not contain male student-athletes, but rather male students who were mascots, trainers or managers. The discrepancy arose because the OCR never asked Jeffco to clarify the role of individuals on the presented rosters, Jeffco said in the letter.

Jeffco said it has asked the federal government to correct the statement, which they have declined.

Since the federal government accused Jeffco, the two sides had been engaged in several meetings regarding the alleged inaccuracies and the report. Jeffco said the OCR walked away from discussions ahead of issuing the warning and planned to seek a formal response from the district in the form of adopting a proposed resolution agreement.

The agreement would require the district to adopt “biology-based definitions of the words ‘male’ and ‘female’ and ensure that the assignment of intimate facilities and overnight accommodations as well as eligibility to compete in sports will be based on biological sex.”

After the warning was issued, Jeffco said it was “shocked and disappointed” by the DOE’s letter and a public statement regarding it.

Jeffco also said that it has suggested OCR direct its demands toward the state of Colorado, since Jeffco’s policies are based on the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act, which broadly prohibits discrimination on the basis of gender identity in places of public accommodation, including schools.

Under that law, students are allowed to participate on sports teams and use facilities consistent with their gender identity, rather than their biological sex.