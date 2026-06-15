Ethics panel frustrated as Colorado Rep. Joseph refuses to appear without subpoena

The Colorado House Ethics Committee voted unanimously on Monday to subpoena a legislator from Boulder to appear at its June 23 hearing on the complaint involving another state representative accused of misusing caucus funds.

Rep. Junie Joseph, D‑Boulder, to appear at its June 23 hearing on the complaint involving Rep. Mandy Lindsay, D‑Aurora.

Committee members made clear they were frustrated at having to take that step and delivered sharp criticism of Rep. Junie Joseph, D‑Boulder.

Attorneys for both lawmakers told the committee that Joseph would not appear or testify without a subpoena, even though she and Rep. Mandy Lindsay, D‑Aurora, serve together as co‑chairs of the House Democratic caucus.

At the same time, however, the committee learned that Joseph would waive process, a legal condition that allows the person being subpoenaed to accept it by email or mail, instead of personal service.

Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, said that felt like a slap in the face to the committee, and at least two other Democratic members of the committee, Reps. Steven Woodrow of Denver and the committee chair, Rep. Karen McCormick of Longmont, agreed.

“This is highly unusual for a witness to be this recalcitrant,” Woodrow said, adding that he wanted that on the record.

The ethics committee’s decision to issue a subpoena is a first for the panel, according to Christy Chase of the Office of Legislative Legal Services.

It’s such new ground that the committee’s attorneys asked the lawyer-members for help finding a process server.

McCormick was insistent on the subpoena, given the importance of Joseph’s testimony.

Lindsay has been accused of misusing caucus money in a complaint filed last year by Rep. Bob Marshall, D-Highlands Ranch.

The caucus chair is responsible for managing the group’s fund, including collecting member dues, creating and overseeing the budget and disbursing and accounting for all expenditures.

Lindsay has access to the fund’s bank accounts and holds signature authority over them, according to the complaint.

Each caucus member pays $2,500 in dues for every two‑year term — 46 members in 2023–24 and 43 members in 2025–26. According to the complaint, those dues should have generated more than $200,000.

Marshall alleged that Lindsay mismanaged and misappropriated funds for her own personal use in an unethical and potentially criminal manner.

His complaint alleged that, on March 12, 2025, a “self-written check” to Lindsay for $2,500 was posted to the caucus fund records.

The complaint said Lindsay wrote the check to herself and deposited it in her personal bank account, noting on the subject line that the check was for “dues return.”

However, the complaint said, Lindsay never paid caucus dues in 2025-26 and her last payment of caucus dues occurred on Nov. 29, 2022. That payment came from her campaign account.

Marshall’s complaint alleged that this could constitute money laundering, since funds from a campaign account cannot be deposited into a personal account.

The complaint alleged that, from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2024, six debit card purchases totaling $6,358.68 were made at the Golden Courtyard Marriott by the House Democrats’ caucus fund.

Those payments were for a retreat.

On Dec. 4, a self-written check to Lindsay for the same amount was deposited in her personal bank account. The subject line said “retreat reimbursement,” according to the complaint.

When confronted, Lindsay claimed the amount was owed to her for dozens of caucus expenses she had personally paid, despite the information on the check’s subject line.

She was asked to provide receipts for those expenses. She, instead, provided sticky notes with the expenses she claimed she incurred on behalf of the caucus, according to the complaint. Joseph then called for an audit.

Lindsay faces a primary challenge on June 30.

The hearing is set for Tuesday, June 23.