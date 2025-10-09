Colorado Springs State Rep. Rebecca Keltie won’t seek re-election in 2026

Colorado Springs Republican Rep. Rebecca Keltie announced Wednesday she will not run for a second term in 2026.

Keltie was first elected to House District 16, which covers northeastern Colorado Springs, in 2024.

Keltie cited “deeply personal, professional and medical circumstances” for her decision.

To her constituents, Keltie said serving them has been one of the highest callings of her life, but “if I cannot give this position 100% of the dedication, time, and energy it deserves for another term, then it is my duty to step aside and make room for a new, positive conservative voice to continue the fight.”

Keltie said she will serve the remainder of her two-year term and will continue to fight for a safer and more affordable Colorado, parents’ rights, education, the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, and veterans’ issues.

She asked her fellow Republicans, conservatives and residents to be “thoughtful and deliberate” in their choice of who to succeed her.

“We need leaders with true grit and heart, those who are qualified, grounded, and ready to serve the people, not themselves or their agenda,” she said.

Keltie had not filed for reelection. The only declared candidate is her predecessor, former Democratic Rep. Stephanie Vigil, the first Democrat to represent the Colorado Springs district.

The race between Keltie and Vigil was the closest statewide in the 2024 election and went to an automatic recount.

Keltie initially won by six votes out of 41,279 votes cast.

The recount ordered by the Secretary of State found more votes for Vigil, and the race was declared a tie. However, the canvass board reversed three votes for Vigil, making Keltie the winner.

