Colorado Republicans will have to live with the consequences of their candidate of choice | Miller Hudson

Two surprising election results this year in Colorado and Maine’s 2026 primaries compel us to examine the role of voters. It’s usually regarded as impolite, if not insulting, to question the judgment of voters. Democratic theory often implies the collective conclusions they reach capture some ephemeral element of shared wisdom. This may be true when guessing how many marbles are in a jar at a carnival, but it seems a dubious proposition when considering political choices. Although the Federalist Papers are replete with the need for a truly informed electorate, this advice has been infrequently heeded since the nation’s birth.

After my election to the legislature in 1978, I continued to purchase our groceries at the 44th-and-Lowell Safeway in northwest Denver. It was here I conducted my informal, anecdotal Safeway polls just a few blocks from my home. Meeting friends and neighbors, I would quiz them regarding pending legislative disputes. More often than not, I may as well have been speaking Greek. I would be asked how I was enjoying Washington. Correcting this misapprehension by clarifying I worked out of the state Capitol, I would be asked what I could do to get a pothole fixed or remedy a dangerous traffic intersection. I would refer them to their city council member or offer to have the council staff contact them. It was evident our civics education was profoundly deficient.

An understanding of who does what, where and why among our elected officials is shaky at best for most voters. Their ignorance does not sustain a healthy democracy. Voters are reaching ballot-box decisions on the basis of the most superficial impressions. There is little doubt Graham Platner is what pundits call “a good talker.” The same can be said for Colorado’s own Elmer Gantry con man, Victor Marx. Democrats in Maine and Republicans in Colorado fell for these candidates’ smooth pitches despite ample warnings each had personal histories of substantial concern. In a previous political era, characterized by strong party organizations and even stronger party bosses, they would have vetted both out of their races months ago. Their judgments would have been transmitted to precinct leaders who informed the rank and file.

In Colorado, Marx beamed himself into the governor’s race from a parallel universe. Allegedly an evangelical pastor to a devoted congregation which swallows his tales of rescuing child trafficking victims at gunpoint, his reach may extend no further. Having spoken with several Marx supporters, it’s evident they knew little about this alleged ministry or its bizarre claims but loved Marx’s saturation television campaign. They were indeed persuasive. In a culture that values the power of money, one voter asked, “How could he raise that kind of money, if he wasn’t a legitimate candidate?” His claims of Rambo-style exploits are impressive, even if the truth appears to be he has only distributed plush toys to orphans. Nonetheless, together with an intense on-lie presence, he vaulted past state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer.

Numerous Colorado Republicans are refusing to support his campaign, while others are dodging requests for an endorsement. In a few months, comedians challenging his claims of having been a 7-year-old assassin will have badly embarrassed Colorado Republicans. It is seemingly impossible his campaign will slow the juggernaut of the Weiser campaign. This year there is no Tom Tancredo standing by to jump in as an independent candidate. He successfully torpedoed the ill-fated Republican Dan Maes nominee in 2010. Tom actually outpolled Maes in November, re-electing John Hickenlooper and nearly squeezing the Republicans into minority party status by limiting it to 11% of the vote. Perhaps former Senate Minority leader Paul Lundeen could be persuaded to play a similar role this year. The painful truth is both red and blue camps often don’t regard elections as a serious matter. Sassy and ignorant has worked well for Lauren Boebert, while masculine and down-to-earth elevated Ben Nighthorse Campbell both as a Democrat and later as a Republican.

Yet, elections have consequences — just look at Donald Trump. It makes a difference whom we elect. Kirkmeyer would make a competent governor — someone who most voters wouldn’t lose any sleep if she was residing in the governor’s mansion. She’s regarded as perhaps the most effective senator in either party, although serving in the minority. She would have passed any serious vetting process, but there is no longer any such hurdle in either party. Perhaps some voters presume there is such a mechanism. Candidacy has become a free-lance business. Bosses had their uses. Whether it was the Democrat Tweed in New York or the Republican Mark Hanna in Ohio, they frequently influenced presidential nominations. In 1960, it was Denver’s Mike Pomponio who delivered Colorado’s delegates to John Kennedy rather than Lyndon Johnson.

Supporters of Republican gubernatorial candidate Victor Marx wave signs as he takes the stage at the Colorado GOP’s state assembly on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at Massari Arena on the Colorado State University Pueblo campus in Pueblo. (Ernest Luning/Colorado Politics)

When both parties actually had elite and powerful leaders, 2026 Democrats would have asked U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet to sit down and keep his chair warm in Washington. If he had won, many Democrats presumed he would appoint Joe Neguse to fill his chair in the Senate. This would not have been in the interest of Coloradans either, Neguse is likely to be the third or fourth most powerful House leader in a Democratic Congress come January — a potential future house speaker. Gov. Weiser will continue to file lawsuits against MAGA lunacy in Washington while Neguse calls investigation shots in the House and, possibly, Bennet is chairing the Agriculture Committee in the Senate, maximizing Colorado’s political muscle. Democratic voters seem to have figured this out — doing the right thing without instructions.

Maine Democrats will get a “redo” on their primary, while Colorado Republicans will have to live with the consequences of their choice. Voters in both parties, independents as well, need to better educate themselves on both the issues and the candidates. It isn’t sufficient to rely on streaming news channels, social-media screeds and targeted advertising. Most of that’s propaganda — which candidates are smarter than a box of rocks and what the hell is wrong with Colorado’s tax system and how can it be fairly restructured? When I spoke with government classes at North High School 40 years ago, a majority would raise their hand when I asked whether they expected social security to be available when they reached retirement. It’s still there, but on life support and in need of rescue.

I would tell them, don’t wait for another fiscal collapse and then run into the street yelling, “What’s happening here? We left you in charge!” You’ll be wrong. The people are in charge both then and now. Our current affordability crisis is a case of leaders serving their donors and not their constituents. Running elections as auctions, we shouldn’t be surprised when the passengers riding in the first-class seats dine on caviar while the rest of us are offered canned spam. The success of democracy requires a well-informed citizenry — that’s part of the program. Civics education should be restored to our public curriculum, beginning in elementary schools. Voters must pay attention — there is no alternative truth, facts are facts. The climate is warming. While the rich are getting richer, fewer and fewer of the rest of us can afford health care, or housing. That sounds like our democracy is failing.

Miller Hudson is a public affairs consultant and a former Colorado legislator.