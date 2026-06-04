Advocates tout new Colorado law targeting child exploitation

Douglas County officials and advocates celebrated the passage of a bipartisan bill Wednesday aimed at strengthening penalties for sexual crimes against children.

House Minority Leader Jarvis Caldwell, a sponsor of Senate Bill 26-015, said the measure addresses gaps that previously allowed some offenders to avoid prison time.

“The idea that you could rape a child in Colorado and get probation is unacceptable,” Caldwell said at a press conference Wednesday.

It was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis Wednesday.

The new law mandates prison sentences for several offenses involving the exploitation of minors. Crimes including pandering of a child, procurement of a child, keeping a place of prostitution, pimping of a child, inducement of a child and patronizing of a child were previously eligible for probation or parole in some cases, according to officials.

Prosecutors said the stricter penalties will make it easier to hold offenders accountable. George Brauchler, district attorney for Colorado’s 23rd Judicial District, said tougher sentencing is critical for deterrence.

“Incarceration works,” Brauchler said. “If you prey on the most vulnerable in our community, the likelihood of you being held accountable behind bars has gone way, way up.”

He applauded the bipartisan support it took to pass the bill.

Under the new law, those offenses will carry mandatory prison terms ranging from four to 12 years, along with required sex offender registration.

Jenelle Goodrich, executive director of From Silence to Saved, said the legislation seeks to shift accountability toward those who create demand for child exploitation rather than penalizing victims.

“I watched a minor get worse charges for things they were involved in than the men who were purchasing her,” Goodrich said. “Over the years, I’ve heard over and over again, ‘Why don’t you go after the Johns?’”

Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon emphasized the role of advocates, prosecutors and law enforcement in advancing the bill.

“Our biggest message for all citizens in the state of Colorado is that if you come to Colorado to buy children, you’re going to get caught,” Laydon said. “And if you get caught, you’re going to go to jail.”

Lawmakers initially projected the bill would cost about $18 million due to increased incarceration under stricter sentencing guidelines. Laydon said he worked with Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly to address capacity concerns and reduce fiscal impacts.

“We were told it was going to be $18 million because the bill’s going to work — you’re going to incarcerate, on average, 13 more people a year,” Laydon said. “The sheriff said we have room, and that got integrated into the bill and dropped the fiscal note down to zero.”

The legislation also strengthens sentencing standards and expands sex offender registration requirements for certain offenses tied to exploitation. It increases penalties for internet luring involving commercial sexual activity with a child, elevating the conduct to more serious felony charges that carry mandatory prison time.

Advocates cited data indicating hundreds of online trafficking-related cases involving minors have been filed in Colorado over the past decade, though many victims remain unidentified.

“What we know through years of research, including the fiscal analyst’s report, is that for the majority of the men being charged throughout the state, it is primarily middle-aged white men married with children,” Goodrich said.

Officials also warned of the growing role of online platforms in exploitation cases, saying children are increasingly targeted through social media and gaming apps.

“The biggest message is for parents. It’s their duty to stay educated and monitor their kids’ activities,” Laydon said. “Don’t think you can let your kids download TikTok, Snapchat and Roblox and assume they’re not going to be vulnerable on some level.”