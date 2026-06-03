Election office rejects lobbying allegations in Colorado House district race

The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has dismissed a complaint alleging that attorney Iris Halpern engaged in illegal lobbying at the state Capitol.

Halpern is challenging Rep. Sean Camacho, D-Denver, in the June 30 primary for the House District 6 seat.

Camacho is vying for his second term.

“The Division does not have reasonable grounds to believe that Respondent was required to register with the Secretary of State for testifying before the General Assembly because her testimony was not lobbying,” the Elections Division said in dismissing the complaint.

The complaint was filed by Bethany Morris, who had been a delegate for Camacho at the Denver Democrats’ Assembly in March, which was held three days after Morris filed the complaint.

Halpern has long testified at the state Capitol on legislation, representing the Colorado Women’s Bar Association, her law firm, Rathod Mohamedbhai, LLC, and the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association.

Morris alleged that testimony proved Halpern is a lobbyist.

The Colorado statutes specify that lobbying does not include people who are not registered lobbyists and who limit their involvement to testifying or providing information to legislative committees or at public hearings. The laws also cover those who testify or provide information at the request of public officials, provided they clearly identify themselves and the interests they represent.

The law further excludes communications made by an attorney on behalf of an identified client when those communications occur through the lawyer’s legal practice.

Morris was asked whether she knew if Halpern communicated with members of the General Assembly outside of testifying on any of the bills referenced in the complaint.

She admitted she did not.

Morris also admitted she was unaware if Halpern had provided any information to lawmakers on the bills referenced in the complaint.

The complaint had claimed that if Halpern were considered a lobbyist, then her campaign contributions to lawmakers would have been illegal, since lobbyists are barred from donating during the legislative session.

Halpern is also dealing with a separate issue: YouTube ads attacking her and alleging that her contributions were part of a “corruption scandal that rocked the state Capitol.” Colorado Politics is not aware of any recent “corruption scandal” involving campaign contributions made during the session.

Because the elections division determined Halpern was not a lobbyist, its dismissal did not address the campaign‑finance allegation.

The ads are funded by Denver Progressives United, a group that received $150,000 from another organization that doesn’t disclose its funders called Fair Economy for Coloradans. The latter is a 501(c)(4) registered with the Secretary of State on Jan. 30, 2026.

In a recent TRACER filing, Denver Progressives United reported spending nearly $87,000 between May 20 and May 27 on advertising and campaign consultants — none of which was reported as electioneering communications. Such spending must be disclosed within 30 days of the primary.

Halpern told Colorado Politics she plans to seek a cease‑and‑desist order against the group.