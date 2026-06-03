Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington to retire

Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington, who oversaw the airport’s rapid growth during the last five years, will retire on Aug. 1, the airport announced on Wednesday.

“I am honored to have served the public for so many years,” Washington said in a news release. “But this was a long-planned decision.”

Washington was nominated by then Mayor Michael Hancock and confirmed by the Denver City Council in 2021 to lead the fourth-busiest airport in the U.S.

When he took the reins at DIA, Washington said his biggest goals were to prepare the airport for its next 50 years by expanding it by 50 to 75 gates and to increase safety and security.



He spearheaded the airport’s Vision 100 and Operation 2045, two long-term master plans aimed at preparing the airport to support 100 million annual passengers and more.

Travelers head through security at Denver International Airport on Oct. 7, 2025. (Stephen Swofford, Denver Gazette)

DIA saw nearly 59 million passengers in 2021 as the airport recovered from the pandemic and Washington began his tenure.



By 2025, the airport had a record 82 million passengers.

Washington has more than 50 years of experience in the military and public service.

He served in the U.S. Army for 24 years, rising to the rank of command sergeant major.

He later worked for Denver’s Regional Transportation District from 2000 to 2015, where he was chief executive for six years. After that, he became CEO of the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

In 2022, former President Joe Biden nominated Washington to lead the Federal Aviation Administration, but Washington later withdrew after Senate Republicans criticized him for his lack of aviation experience and what he called “unfounded partisan attacks.”

Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington answers questions from the media about the Frontier Flight 4345 incident that resulted in the death of 41-year-old Michael Mott, who was struck while trespassing on an active airport runway. (Deborah Grigsby, The Denver Gazette)

During his time as CEO, the airport saw the completion of the expansion of concourses, improved security wait times with the opening of the East and West Security Checkpoints, and a wave of new local restaurants and businesses.

The airport also launched a $500 million baggage system modernization project, added 30 new gates, developed the Consolidated Rental Car Facility, brought in new train cars, and spurred new plans to create a pedestrian tunnel to connect all the concourses.

Earlier this year, DIA opened its new 38,000-square-foot Center of Equity and Excellence in Aviation. Backers said the aviation workforce training facility was designed to help boost opportunities for minority, women and veteran communities to work in the air travel economy and create career pathways — whether within the aviation industry or at the airport itself.

That became one of the subjects of the 2023 U.S. Senate hearing on Washington’s FAA nomination, where one senator pressed the DIA official on the center and Republicans suggested his focus on “equity” would be a distraction to the FAA’s mission of ensuring safety and efficiency.

“Do you think families in Denver or across the country are interested in spending millions and millions of dollars for halls of equity?” a senator asked.

Washington replied that families are interested in airport safety, and, as head of DIA, “I deliver that on a daily basis.”

Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington addresses attendees at a community outreach meeting about future improvements and power needs at the airport Dec. 17, 2025. (Scott Weiser, The Denver Gazette)

Washington also faced scrutiny over the airport buying extremely expensive flights to Madrid for airport executives with tickets costing as high as $16,000 and $19,000, a CBS Colorado investigation found. The Denver Board of Ethics cleared him in October of allegations of using public office for private gain but criticized the excessiveness of the business trip.



Recently, the city and DIA drew scrutiny and a lawsuit from passengers after a man scaled the fence and was fatally hit by a Frontier Airlines plane, with the passengers’ attorney alleging negligence and failing to properly secure the airport.



The airport’s CEO is nominated by Denver’s mayor and confirmed by the City Council. Washington was the first CEO to need City Council confirmation after voters approved council confirmation authority in the November 2020 election.



Denver Mayor Mike Johnston commended Washington in a news release, saying he helped guide the airport through a huge period of growth that will be “felt for generations.”

“His leadership has had a transformational impact on DEN and the aviation industry, helping position our airport as a global leader in innovation, connectivity and customer experience,” Johnston said.

A spokesperson for the mayor said a nationwide search for the next CEO could begin as soon as next month.