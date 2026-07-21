Douglas County tables Crowsnest development proposal

A proposal that could pave the way for future residential development in Douglas County will receive additional review after the Planning Commission voted Monday to table the Crowsnest land-use application following a lengthy public hearing.

The application seeks to change roughly 745 acres south of Parker and east of Castle Pines from a nonurban to an urban designation under the county’s Comprehensive Master Plan. The request does not seek approval for development, zoning or specific housing units, but would allow future urban-scale development proposals to be considered.

The site consists of 15 parcels totaling about 745 acres and includes existing homes, agricultural structures, grasslands and the Lemon Gulch drainage corridor.

Representatives of Ventana Capital, speaking on behalf of the property owners, argued the site is a logical location for future growth because it is largely surrounded by existing development, road networks and utility infrastructure.

Applicants said the property has evolved from a historically isolated cattle ranch into land encircled by urban growth. They also argued that development could occur under the property’s current designation, but an urban designation would allow for more coordinated long-term planning rather than piecemeal development.

The proposal marks the latest chapter in a development effort that has faced opposition from residents and local governments for months.

In December 2025, Parker officials declined an annexation request, saying the proposal conflicted with the town’s comprehensive plan and raising concerns about housing density, traffic and infrastructure capacity. Parker Mayor Joshua Rivero said the project was inconsistent with the town’s long-term vision.

The property later became the subject of an annexation effort into Castle Pines. That request was withdrawn in March after the Castle Pines City Council approved a 120-day pause on annexation requests and directed staff to develop a formal annexation policy.

“We need to take time with this, we need to make sure we get this right,” Castle Pines City Councilmember Nate Winegar said at the time. “And make sure that all voices are heard in the community.”

More than 40 people signed up to speak during Monday’s planning commission public hearing.

Opponents cited concerns about traffic congestion, water availability, school capacity, wildlife habitat and loss of rural character.

Supporters argued the property is effectively an undeveloped island surrounded by urban growth and that additional housing opportunities will be needed to accommodate future population growth and address the county’s affordability challenges.

Applicants said planning could include residential neighborhoods, commercial areas, parks, trails and open space, including preservation of portions of the Lemon Gulch corridor. They also argued an urban designation could improve water management by potentially allowing service from a centralized provider rather than reliance on individual wells.

Questions remain about utility service.

The property is not currently within the service boundaries of a water or sewer district, and Parker Water and Sanitation District has said property owners would need to petition for inclusion before service could be provided.

During deliberations, several commissioners said they needed more information before making a recommendation, citing unanswered questions about water availability, transportation, infrastructure and potential development density.

Rather than seek an immediate recommendation, the applicant requested a continuance to allow time to submit a zoning application that would provide additional detail on issues raised by residents and commissioners.

The commission ultimately voted unanimously to table the application for further study. Planning Commissioner Edward Kubly recused himself from the discussion and vote because he is employed by the applicant.