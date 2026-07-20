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Aurora updating housing strategy, seeking residents input

By 07/20/2026 | updated 20 hours ago
Workers build a row of homes in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood in Aurora on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Stephen Swofford/Denver Gazette)

Aurora officials are updating the city’s housing strategy and asking for feedback from residents in a series of upcoming sessions.

One session will happen in each ward starting on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s session for Ward I takes place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, 9898 E. Colfax Ave. from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Attendees can share their thoughts and ideas on housing challenges in Aurora. Residents of any ward can attend any session regardless of the ward they live in and registration is not required.

After the in-person sessions, residents can give input online through Engage Aurora between Sept. 1 and Sept. 15.

The rest of the sessions are scheduled as follows.

  • Ward 2: from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 at Aurora Municipal Center’s Aurora Room, 15151 E. Alameda Parkway.
  • Ward 3: from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Aurora Center for Active Adults, 30 W. Del Mar Circle.
  • Ward 4: time, day and location information to come
  • Ward 5: from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20 at Central Recreation Center, 18150 E. Vassar Place.
  • Ward 6: from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 at Southeast Recreation Center, 25400 E. Alexander Drive.

Aurora has grown steadily since 1950, when the city had about 11,400 residents. Now, more than 414,000 call Aurora home, according to the city’s website.

Population growth has also contributed to rent and home prices increasing over the years. An income of $50,000 is required to afford the average Aurora rent, while the median renter income in Aurora is $40,000, according to the city’s website.

As of 2017, Aurora had about 7,500 too few rental units for people earning less than $25,000 a year.

More information about the housing strategy is available on the city’s website.

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Kyla Pearce

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