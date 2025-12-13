Calendar Dec. 15-21

CoPo’s weekly political calendar will help you find political and public-policy events throughout Colorado. It includes candidate and issue campaign events, public policy meetings, court hearings, state and local party conventions, assemblies, debates, rallies, parades, speaking engagements, traveling dignitary appearances, water meetings, book signings, county commission hearings, city council meetings and more. As a subscriber, you can submit your own events for publication to calendar@coloradopolitics.com for free publication on this page. Please include who, what, when, where and why for each event.

(Party designations: R-Republican, D-Democrat, L-Libertarian, G-Green, S-Socialist, U-Unity, F-Forward.)

MONDAY, DEC. 15

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Men’s Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 389 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood

DRCOG: Transportation Advisory Committee, 1:30 p.m., contact ckennedy@drcog.org for more information

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Tech Office Hours, 5-6 p.m., visit https://meet.google.com/cqh-rbvs-ejo to join the meeting

(D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Central Committee Meeting, 1500 E. Main St., Montrose

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Urban Planning Council Monthly Meeting, 7-8:30 p.m., visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/denver-democrats-urban-planning-council-monthly-meeting-tickets-1340794886599 for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: SocFem Craft Club, 6-8 p.m., 809 S. Washington St., Denver

(R) Denver Republican Party: HD 3 & 9 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 1660 S. Albion St., Denver

TUESDAY, DEC. 16

Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Palantir Out of Denver Working Group, 6-7:30 p.m., visit https://bit.ly/ddsa-international to join the meeting

(R) Denver Republican Party: Holiday Party & Toy Drive, 6-8:30 p.m., 305 S. Downing St., West Room, Denver, RSVP at https://secure.anedot.com/denver-republican-party/57c21908-5541-4884-8076-3d8f9cd8ae03

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Executive Committee Meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., 690 Colorado Blvd., Denver

(R) Denver Republican Party: HD 2 Monthly Meeting, 7-8 p.m., 700 S. Franklin St., Denver

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 17

Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

Colorado General Assembly: Joint Technology Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 352, Denver

Lincoln Club of Colorado: Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., 5400 E. Yale Ave., Denver, visit https://www.lincolnclubofcolorado.org/ for more information

(R) Larimer County Republican Party: Republican Club Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 1716 E. Mulberry St., Fort Collins

DRCOG: Executive Committee, 4 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver

DRCOG: Performance and Engagement Committee, 5 p.m., 1001 17th St., Ste. 700, Denver

(D) Summit County Democratic Party: Monthly Meeting, 5:30-7 p.m., 83 Nancy’s Pl., Frisco

(D) Colorado Democratic Party: Labor Initiative Meeting, 6-7:30 p.m., 6350 Broadway, Denver

(D) Mesa County Libertarian Party: 3rd Wednesday Social, 6-8 p.m., 120 North Ave., Grand Junction

(D) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty on the Rocks, 6-9 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Electoral Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit https://www.denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

THURSDAY, DEC. 18

Colorado General Assembly: Capital Development Committee, 9 a.m., 200 E. Colfax Ave., SCR 357, Denver

(D) Montrose County Democratic Party: Drinking Liberally, 5 p.m., 1350 Birch St., Montrose

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Freedom Fellowship, 5:30-9 p.m., 5607 US Hwy. 85, Sedalia

(D) Denver Democratic Party: Happy Hour, 6-10 p.m., 931 E. 11th Ave., Denver

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: HD 28 Monthly Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m., contact 303-725-5168 for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Childwatch Working Group, 7-8 p.m., visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84267574198 passcode 151835 to join the meeting

(R) CU Republicans: Meeting, 7-8 p.m., contact coloradocr@gmail.com for more information

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Political Education Committee Meeting, 7-8 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

(S) Denver Democratic Socialists of America: Steering Committee Meeting, 7:30-9 p.m., visit denverdsa.org/events for Zoom link

FRIDAY, DEC. 19

(R) Douglas County Republican Party: Castle Rock Breakfast, 7:30-9:15 a.m., 500 Fairgrounds Rd., Castle Rock, RSVP to kent.cheese@firstwestmortgage.com

(D) Adams County Democratic Party: CD 8 Protest Club, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 10701 Melody Dr., Northglenn

(R) Republicans @ Denver Athletic Club: Meeting, 12-1 p.m., 1325 Glenarm Pl., Denver

(D) Colorado Democratic Party: Education Initiative Meeting, 1:30-3:30 p.m., contact coloradoeducate@gmail.com for more information

(D) Grand County Democratic Party: Grand Together Gathering!, 5-8 p.m., 78927 US-40, Winter Park

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: JeffCo EIC Zoom Meeting, 6:30-7:30 p.m., contact makeadifferenceinco@gmail.com for more information

SATURDAY, DEC. 20

(D) Denver Democratic Party: HD 8 Holiday Brunch, 9:30-11 a.m., 5209 Montview Blvd., Denver

(L) Denver Libertarian Party: Liberty Toastmasters, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 727 E. 16th Ave., Denver

Aurora Legislators: Virtual Town Hall, 10:15-11:30 a.m., visit https://www.coloradodems.org/events for Zoom link

(D) Colorado Libertarian Party: Festivus For the Rest of Us, 4-10 p.m., 21079 E. Mineral Dr., Aurora

(R) Jefferson County Republican Party: Bylaws Committee Meeting, 7:15-9:45 p.m., contact shawn@insuranceofdenver.com for more information

SUNDAY, DEC. 21