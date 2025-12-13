MIZEL MUSEUM

JCC DENVER

Denver

News: Klezfest 2025, which takes place Dec. 20, will feature performances by a host of popular Jewish entertainers: Rabbi Joe Black and Steve Brodsky; Hal Aqua & The Lost Tribe; Mishmish and Gora Gora Orkestar.

Rabbi Black is a pioneer of contemporary Jewish music and has performed for congregations and communities around the world. Brodsky is the cantorial soloist and music director at Temple Emanuel in Denver and has been a fixture on the Denver Jewish music scene for 35 years. He is the co-founder of two acclaimed Jewish bands, Mah Tovu and Sababa and has released seven albums of contemporary Jewish music.

Hal Aqua & The Lost Tribe are known for klezmer and Yiddish fusion, while MishMish blends ancient Eastern melodies with Western influences and Latin rhythms. Gora Gora Orkestar, an 11-piece bass band, was formed in 2009 and performs high-energy Balkan and Klezmer music.

The 6:30 p.m. event takes place at Tivoli Turnhalle, 900 Auraria Parkway, Denver. Organizers encourage guests to “Make a night of it by sipping drinks at the bar, enjoying complimentary light appetizers and exploring the Denver Christkindlmarket right outside the door.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance. They’re $38 each at mizelmuseum.org/events. A limited number of $25 tickets is also available.

When ordering tickets, guests may also pre-pay $8.25 to park at any lot on the Auraria campus. Prepayment secures the best rate for on-site parking, which would otherwise cost $25.

Proceeds from Klezfest 2025 support programs at the Mizel Museum and JCC Denver.

About the organizations: The nonprofit Mizel Museum is Denver’s only museum that addresses today’s social justice issues through the lens of Jewish history and values. It fulfills its mission through educational programming, events and exhibits that connect universal Jewish values to the larger world.

The JCC Denver, also a nonprofit organization, serves as a community hub, where fitness, aquatics, arts, preschool, camps and community programs are offered at its headquarters, 350 S. Dahlia St. While programs are guided by Jewish tradition, individuals and families of all faiths and beliefs are welcome.

Websites: mizelmuseum.org

jccdenver.org

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.