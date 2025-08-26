Effective Sept. 1: Colorado enacts new laws on rental agreements, child abuse reporting and military justice

Three laws, including measures related to rental agreement procedures in the event of a tenant’s death and updates to the state’s Military Code of Justice, will take effect on Sept. 1.

Here’s an explanation of each and how they could impact you.

HB25-1108: Prohibitions in Rental Agreements Due to Death

House Bill 1108, sponsored by Reps. Ron Weinberg, R-Loveland, and Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, and Sens. Barbara Kirkmeyer, R-Brighton, and Jeff Bridges, D-Greenwood Village, prohibits landlords from charging early termination fees or other penalties when a lease ends due to a tenant’s death.

Weinberg introduced the bill after hearing the story of Leticia “Letty” Farrer, a Loveland woman whose family was charged over $5,000 in early termination and rent concession fees following her death in January of 2024. The bill was named Letty’s Act in her honor.

“In the aftermath of the sudden death of a loved one, the last thing their families should be worried about is paying fees and damages for terminating a lease early,” Bridges said following the bill’s passage. “This bill would ensure family members aren’t on the hook for covering unreasonable outstanding costs associated with the deceased’s rental agreement so they can grieve in peace.”

HB 1108 passed on a 52-12 vote in the House and unanimously in the Senate.

HB25-1188: Mandatory Reporter Task Force Recommendations (portions)

House Bill 1188, sponsored by Rep. Meg Froelich, D-Englewood, and Sens. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, and Judy Amabile, D-Boulder, implements certain recommendations from the state’s Mandatory Reporter Task Force, including requiring mandatory reporters to inform law enforcement of known or suspected child abuse or neglect to be made within 24 hours or less.

Other provisions of the measure, such as a prohibition on making reports based on a family or child’s race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status or disability status or solely based on a reporter’s belief that a child has inadequate “housing, furnishings, income, or clothing,” went into effect upon the law’s passage.

The bill passed on a 43-19 vote in the House and a 27-8 vote in the Senate.

SB25-279: Colorado Code of Military Justice Updates

Senate Bill 279, sponsored by Sens. Matt Ball, D-Denver, and Byron Pelton, R-Sterling, House Majority Leader Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge, and Rep. Anthony Hartsook, R-Parker, incorporates portions of the federal Uniform Code of Military Justice around punishable offenses and the statute of limitations into Colorado’s Code of Military Justice.

The law also clarifies a commanding officer’s authority to impose nonjudicial punishment under state code, makes changes to the procedures that govern courts-martial, and requires the state military forces to defer a member’s prosecution to the District Attorney if that individual has been charged for the same felony offense in both civilian and military courts.