Tapped: Denver residents face hotter, costlier summer under new drought rules

Tapped: The Denver metro region sits at the center of one of the American West’s most complex and consequential water challenges. This series examines the interconnected systems that determine how the region secures, stores, and conserves its water while navigating the competing demands of fast‑growing urban communities and the increasingly unpredictable mountain snowpack that underpins the entire system.

A winter of historic warmth and meager snow has pushed Denver into Stage One drought conditions, with water managers warning that unprecedented snowpack lows and fast‑vanishing runoff will leave the city relying on restrictions and higher outdoor water rates to stretch limited supplies.

Denver residents are preparing for a summer that will be both hot and expensive, as drought restrictions and temporary rate hikes take effect in response to extreme dryness, historically low snowpack and weak spring runoff.

Denver Water, which serves more than 1.5 million people, depends entirely on surface water collected from a 4,000‑square‑mile area across the state.

In Colorado, all water in natural streams is a public resource. Individuals, municipalities, and organizations do not “own” the water itself, but rather hold legal water rights to use it, according to a peer-reviewed report on decreed water rights by the Colorado State University Extension Office.

Water for the Mile High City, as well as surrounding municipalities, is captured in mountain watersheds and reservoirs on both sides of the Continental Divide, then moved by streams, tunnels, canals, and pipes to the metro area for treatment.

The water is then treated at local plants, including the Foothills and Marston facilities, and delivered to customers through the distribution system, using gravity and pumps, to homes and businesses.

Snowpack levels remain among the worst ever recorded in Denver Water’s two primary watersheds, officials said in late March. The Colorado River Basin is at 55% of normal, and the South Platte River Basin is at 42% of normal, and both are at record lows for this time of year.

“Current conditions indicate that this is going to be an exceptionally challenging year for our water supply,” said Nathan Elder, Denver Water’s manager of water supply. “Snow pack levels are at historic lows, and they’re melting earlier and more rapidly than normal.”

Restrictions and fees applied

In March, the Denver Water board declared Stage One drought conditions and implemented mandatory watering restrictions. This month, Denver Water will ask its board to consider premium pricing for outdoor water use.

The restrictions, for now, which include a 20% reduction in water use, effective immediately, result from a historic low snowpack and early melt, Denver Water officials said, and underscore the need for customers to save water to manage supply constraints.

The 20% reduction will apply to all Denver Water residential and commercial customers.

“A tremendous amount of thought and care went into this declaration, and it is the right decision for our organization and for our community,” said Tyrone Gant, president of the Denver Board of Water Commissioners. “This is not our first drought, and we will get through this challenging time, but we need everyone to help out this summer in case drought conditions persist into next year and beyond.”

In April, Denver Water began charging premium rates for outdoor water use. The drought pricing applies to water used in May and will appear on June bills. It will remain in effect through April 30, 2027, unless the board decides otherwise.

The proposed 11-month tiered drought pricing, according to officials, is designed to incentivize water-use reductions by encouraging water consumption and ensuring “that higher-usage customers pay more.”

Tier 1 use, which covers essential indoor water use for bathing, cooking, and flushing toilets, will be exempt from the temporary drought charge.

Officials said that under the temporary rate hike, residential customers will see a drought charge of $1.10 per 1,000 gallons for Tier 2 water use. Tier 3 will have a drought charge of $2.20 per 1,000 gallons.

The drought charges will be tacked onto the customer’s existing 2026 water rates.

Unprecedented conditions

Denver Water experts warn that this year’s dry spell may be a difficult one.

“Current conditions indicate that this is going to be an exceptionally challenging year for our water supply,” Elder said. “Snowpack levels are at historic lows, and they’re melting earlier and more rapidly than normal.”

As of April 13, officials say Denver Water’s snowpack levels, which indicate how much water is expected to melt and enter reservoirs this spring, remain at the lowest levels observed in the past 40 years.

Snowpack and melting conditions are unprecedented, officials noted at a recent meeting of the Denver Board of Water Commissioners, adding that unusually warm March temperatures accelerated melting.

Streamflow runoff levels are expected to be 10-40% of normal in 2026.

Reservoir storage conditions are below average, experts said

“While in reasonably good shape for the time being, far less snowpack is available to help refill them,” Denver Water officials reported. “As of April 13, 2026, reservoirs were 80% full, compared with an average of 84% at this time.”