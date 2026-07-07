Douglas County seeks cost estimates for nuclear feasibility study

Douglas County commissioners on Tuesday directed staff to obtain cost estimates for a feasibility study examining whether small modular nuclear reactors or microreactors could be developed in the county.

The discussion came during a work session in which county staff presented additional research on emerging nuclear technologies.

“I think the capacity that nuclear energy has to support energy resilience is massive,” Commissioner Abe Laydon said. “The balance I’m looking at is always going to be human health, safety and welfare of our citizens.”

Commissioners said understanding nuclear technology could help the county evaluate future economic development opportunities, particularly in the aerospace, advanced manufacturing and data center sectors.

The county’s research memo outlined growing interest in nuclear power as technology companies and governments search for reliable sources of electricity. Companies including Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Meta have invested in or supported nuclear energy initiatives to help meet increasing power demands from data centers and other operations.

“I do not envision creating a Department of Nuclear Power in the county. It’s to see if we can become a place that a business could look to relocate to,” Laydon said.

Staff told commissioners that recent statewide nuclear feasibility studies in Oklahoma and North Dakota cost between $300,000 and $375,000. Denver International Airport had projected spending about $1.25 million on a nuclear feasibility study before postponing the effort, while Colorado Springs Utilities is conducting its own yearlong review of nuclear generation options.

Staff members noted a feasibility study would likely be more useful after the Nuclear Regulatory Commission finalizes new regulations governing reactors, which are expected by the end of 2026.

Officials also pointed to a project at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora, which was selected to host a microreactor through the Department of Defense’s Advanced Nuclear Power for Installations program. The microreactor is expected to produce 1 megawatt of electricity and begin delivering power in 2028.

According to the county memo, the reactor’s cost is estimated at between $10 million and $20 million.

Commissioner George Teal said a feasibility study would help the county better understand where such facilities could potentially be located and whether they could support future economic growth.

“We can’t even talk about having any kind of power generation that would include an SMR (small modular reactor) until we do our own study,” Teal said.

Commissioners also discussed health and safety concerns, acknowledging that the health impacts of newer SMR and microreactor technologies remain largely unknown because the systems are still being developed and deployed.

County officials emphasized that nuclear power projects are subject to extensive federal reviews before receiving approval. The NRC evaluates environmental impacts, public health considerations, infrastructure, transportation, geology and other factors when reviewing reactor proposals.

Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle said he supported obtaining additional information but cautioned against committing significant funding to study before right-sizing the scope and cost of a study.

Commissioners directed staff to return with cost estimates for a potential Douglas County feasibility study. After reviewing those estimates, the board will likely evaluate the appropriate scope of the study and determine how to tailor the project’s size and cost to meet the county’s needs.