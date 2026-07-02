Colorado governor fires clemency board members who opposed Tina Peters commutation

Gov. Jared Polis has fired two members of his clemency board who opposed his commutation of Tina Peters’ sentence, according to Colorado Politics news partner 9News.

In firing Azra Taslimi and Hannah Seigel Proff, Gov. Jared Polis said they had breached confidentiality by disclosing in an opinion piece how the board voted.

“The clemency process requires thoughtful review, unbiased consideration, and the utmost confidentiality and trust,” the governor’s dismissal letter said. “This confidentiality requirement protects the applicants, victims, witnesses, other Board members, and others involved directly in the clemency cases before the Board and my office and ensures that I receive accurate, candid recommendations to consider as part of my decision-making process.”

Polis had passed an executive order in 2019 that reorganized the clemency board and required all board proceedings and records to be confidential and “available solely to the Governor and the Governor’s staff,” according to the Governor’s Office.

The Governor’s Office said Polis’ decision to terminate Taslimi and Seigel Proff was not because they opposed Peters’ commutation — but because they had violated the executive order.

In an op-ed for Colorado newspaper, Taslimi and Seigel Proff said the state’s clemency board had twice made the unanimous decision to deny Peters’ request for clemency and alleged that Polis had prioritized Peters over other clemency applicants who had exhausted their appellate rights.

Peters, the former Mesa County Clerk, was convicted of seven state charges, including four felonies, in 2024 for facilitating a plan to tamper with the county’s election equipment in 2021.

Polis had indicated on several occasions that he favored commuting Peters’ nearly nine-year sentence, arguing it was too long for a first-time offender. The Colorado governor had also been facing pressure to pardon Peters from President Donald Trump, who had described her as an “innocent Political Prisoner” and “hostage.”

On May 15, Polis officially granted Peters clemency, reducing her sentence to four years, making her eligible for parole just weeks later. She was released from prison on June 1.

The move was heavily criticized by Democrats, with the state’s Democratic Party voting to censure Polis, barring him from attending any party events in his official capacity. Others backed the commutation, arguing Peters received a harsher penalty because of her political views.

In a statement, a spokesperson from the Governor’s Office said “utmost confidentiality” is required in the clemency process.

“Clemency is a weighty and unique responsibility that Governor Polis takes seriously,” the spokesperson said. “Publicly disclosing board recommendations and how members vote on any case threatens the credibility of the board, colors future deliberations by the board and breaks clearly stated confidentiality policy articulated in the Executive Order which establishes this board. Applicants going forward can expect the full confidentiality promised in the Executive Order.”

Colorado Politics’ news partner 9NEWS and reporter Ernest Luning contributed to this story.