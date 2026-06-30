Tina Peters visits President Donald Trump in the White House

Since her release from prison, Tina Peters has reemerged on the political circuit — appearing over the weekend at the GOP Freedom Fest in Castle Rock and then visiting the White House on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that Peters “just came to the White House to thank me for getting her released from prison in Colorado.”

Trump said she had been jailed “because she found Election Fraud” and that authorities targeted her instead of “the people that committed the Fraud.” He said Peters “served two” of a nine-year sentence, spending time in solitary confinement alongside “hardened criminals and murderers.” He asserted that he “got the Republican Party into gear” to secure her release.

Trump went on to say that Peters, now 70 and recovering from cancer, endured treatment that “should never happen to anyone again.” He argued that she “caught the Democrats cheating” and was imprisoned for voter fraud to keep her from speaking publicly. According to Trump, Peters believes voting machines are “rigged,” mail ballots are “a disaster and elections are “dangerous and corrupt” at a moment when the country must be “wise and careful.”

He said it was “an honor to have lunch with her” and added that his own 2024 vote was “too big to rig.”

President Donald Trump posts about his visit with Tina Peters on Truth Social.

Freedom Fest brought together Republican politicians, commentators and influencers for a two-day program in Castle Rock last week.

“If we don’t stand up and fight back now, what happened to me will happen to each one of you,” Peters warned attendees during her June 26 speech at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

Peters, a Republican clerk elected in 2018, was sentenced to nine years in prison for charges stemming from a 2021 security breach involving her office’s voting equipment.

Polis later commuted her sentence, saying Peters should not have received such a lengthy prison term for her political beliefs.

Opponents of the decision have said Peters shows no remorse for her actions, pointing to her recent public appearances and speeches as proof.

Trump has repeatedly pressed for Tina Peters’ release and even issued a presidential pardon. But because her convictions were handed down in state court, the pardon had no legal effect.