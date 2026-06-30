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Amanda Gonzalez ahead in Democratic primary for Secretary of State

By 06/30/2026 | updated 3 hours ago
Amanda Gonzalez

Amanda Gonzalez is leading Sen. Jessie Danielson in the Democratic primary for Secretary of State, according to the Secretary of State’s website. 

As of 8:15 p.m., Gonzalez had 62.72% of the vote, while Danielson had 37.28%.

Gonzalez, an election attorney, currently serves as the Jefferson County clerk and as an adjunct professor of election law at the University of Denver.

Danielson currently serves as a state senator, having been elected to office in 2018. She previously served as the Colorado state director for the nonprofit organization America Votes, a political director for NARAL Pro-Choice Colorado and a housing coordinator for Connections for Independent Living.

“I’m honored and grateful to earn the support of Colorado voters as the Democratic nominee for Secretary of State,” Gonzalez said in a statement Tuesday evening. “This campaign has always been about protecting our democracy and ensuring every eligible Coloradan can make their voice heard. At a time when our fundamental rights are under attack, I’ll continue fighting to defend Colorado’s secure, accessible, and trusted election system from anyone who seeks to undermine it.”

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Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

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