Golden fire chief fired days after city manager as city investigates ‘racist incident’

The City of Golden has terminated its fire chief days after terminating the city manager due to a “racist incident” earlier this year at a city fire station.

City officials said that in March, a “Snoop on a Stoop” doll, which is similar to an “Elf on the Shelf” doll but in the likeness of rapper Snoop Dogg, was found hanging by a rope in a stairwell of a city fire station. The doll had reportedly been brought into the station during the holiday season.

City employees learned of the incident in July and were reportedly dissatisfied with how the city handled the incident. Earlier this week, the Golden City Council voted unanimously to terminate city manager Scott Vargo and on Thursday, the city announced it had also terminated Fire Chief Kasey Beal.

Beal had been on leave since August 3.

In a statement, the city said it recognized the decisions and leadership changes of this past week may create uncertainty for the community.

“These are difficult decisions, and City leadership is committed to addressing organizational and cultural issues within the City and rebuilding trust,” the statement said. “We also acknowledge that personnel decisions alone will not resolve these broader concerns”

Vargo published an open letter in late July in which he apologized for the incident and said the city initiated an internal investigation, which led to the employee responsible for hanging the doll being fired. He also said the city planned to implement culture, diversity and equity training within the fire department.

Vargo’s letter said that city employees expressed “deep disappointment” and said city leadership’s response did not adequately reflect the seriousness of what happened.

During Tuesday’s city council meeting, members of the council said they had lost faith in Vargo’s leadership due to the incident and his response. They also voted to open an external, third-party investigation into the incident, as the council said an internal investigation was not enough to address what happened.

Deputy Fire Chief Sean Jones has been named interim fire chief, according to the city.