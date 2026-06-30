Incumbents lead in Arapahoe County commissioner race

Both incumbents on the Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners appear to be winning the Democratic primary election, according to the early and unofficial tally on Tuesday night.

In District 2, incumbent Jessica Campbell is leading Angela Garland by 34 points, 67% to 33%. In District 4, incumbent Leslie Summey is leading Maya Wheeler by 10 points, 55% to 45%.

There is one Republican running uncontested in the primary election for each seat.

Two Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners seats are up for election in November in Districts 2 and 4. Campbell will go to the November ballot against Republican Carl Schuldies and Summey will be up against Republican Sonda “Sunny” Banka.

Campbell has served since 2023 and is currently the board’s finance director. She also serves on many county boards and committees, including the board of social services, the Colorado Mental Health Line, the information technology steering committee and the homeless coordinating committee.

Her top priorities include resolving the county’s budget crisis, easing east-west traffic issues and strengthening economic development efforts, according to her campaign website.

Summey has served since 2023 and is currently board chair. When she was elected, she made history as the first Black person to serve as commissioner in Arapahoe County.

She was selected by Gov. Jared Polis to serve on the Colorado Aeronautical Board in 2024 and also serves on the Regional Opioid Abatement Council, Aurora Economic Development Council and the Arapahoe County Justice Coordinating Committee.

Her top priorities include the county’s budget deficit, public safety, homelessness and veterans’ issues, according to her campaign website.

The county’s board has five commissioners, each of whom represents a district. Commissioners serve four-year terms.

The current commissioners are Carrie Warren-Gully in District 1, Jessica Campbell in District 2, Jeff Baker in District 3, Leslie Summey in District 4 and Rhonda Fields in District 5.

Board responsibilities include overseeing county departments, hiring the county’s management team, adopting ordinances and approving land use decisions. Commissioners create and adopt the county’s annual budget, appoint members to serve on advisory committees and the board and represent the county on regional and national authorities, boards and commissions.