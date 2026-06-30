Colorado voters pick state Senate primary winners

Colorado voters on Tuesday night picked winners in the Republican and Democratic primaries in an election that will shape the contests in the general election later this year.

The eventual winners will join the Colorado General Assembly in January 2026.

Here are the results in key districts.

Senate District 3

Colorado voters appear to be electing Democrat Taylor Voss over primary challenger Aaron Gutierrez to represent state Senate District 3, based on early returns posted after polls closed Tuesday night.

As of 7:30 p.m., Voss is leading with just over 55% of the vote.

Voss, a director of philanthropy for Sangre de Cristo Community Care and Gutierrez, an attorney, are both fourth-generation Pueblans vying for the seat currently held by Sen. Nick Hinrichsen, who is term-limited.

Senate District 9

Colorado voters appear to be electing Republican Terri Carver over incumbent Sen. Lynda Zamora Wilson to represent state Senate District 9, based on early returns posted after polls closed Tuesday night.

As of 7:45 p.m., Carver is leading with just over 68% of the vote.

Zamora Wilson, an Air Force veteran who taught at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, was selected by a vacancy committee to replace former Sen. Paul Lundeen last year. Carver, who previously served in the state House of Representatives, is a former judge advocate general in the Air Force.

Senate District 21

Colorado voters appear to be electing incumbent Sen. Adrienne Benavidez, D-Denver, to represent state Senate District 21, based on early returns posted after polls closed Tuesday night.

As of 7:30 p.m., Benavidez is leading with nearly 66% of the vote over primary challenger Alex Ryckman.

An attorney, Benavidez served three terms in the state House of Representatives before resigning in 2022. She previously served as the executive director of the Denver Department of General Services and was elected by a vacancy committee to replace former Sen. Dafna Michaelson Jenet after her resignation early in the 2026 legislative session.

Ryckman is a teacher in the Mapleton School District and has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Denver.

Senate District 27

Colorado voters appear to be electing Republican Danielle Lammon over primary challenger Darryl Gibbs in the state Senate District 27 primary, based on early returns posted after polls closed Tuesday night.

As of 7:25 p.m., Lammon is leading with over 57% of the vote. If she wins, she will face incumbent Sen. Tom Sullivan, D-Centennial, in the November election.

Lammon, a former insurance broker, is the founder and CEO of the Aurora Fire Foundation and the Buddy Foundation, which promotes literacy programs. Gibbs, an Air Force veteran and former police officer, currently owns a trucking business.

Senate District 34

Colorado voters appear to be electing Democrat Chela Garcia Irlando over primary challenger Andres Carrera to represent state Senate District 34, based on early returns posted after polls closed Tuesday night.

As of 7:30 p.m., Garcia Irlando is leading with just over 67% of the vote.

Senate District 34 is currently represented by Sen. Julie Gonzales, D-Denver, who is term-limited and is running for the U.S. Senate against U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper.

Carrera, a first-generation American, previously served as a state legislative aide and worked in the Governor’s Office. Garcia Irlando serves as the executive director of a national environmental nonprofit and previously worked for the Colorado Democratic Latino Caucus, Hispanic Access Foundation and Latino Outdoors.