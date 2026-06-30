NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Democrat Irene Bonham wins to face Republican nominee for Douglas County commissioner

By 06/30/2026 | updated 2 hours ago
"I voted" stickers are laid out. (AP file photo)

Democratic voters in Douglas County picked Irene Bonham as their nominee for Douglas County commissioner representing District 1 after she faced no opposition in her party’s primary election.

Bonham received 35,653 votes cast in the Democratic primary, according to an early and unofficial tally on Tuesday night.

Bonham will now turn her attention to the general election, where she will face the winner of the Republican primary between John Diak and Jake Bockenfeld. The race will determine who succeeds Commissioner Abe Laydon on the three-member Board of County Commissioners.

On the campaign trail, Bonham, a Parker resident, nonprofit executive and mother of two, focused on issues of transparency, fiscal stewardship, smart growth and public accountability.

She emerged as a prominent local advocate in 2025, when she helped lead opposition to the county’s proposed home rule initiative, arguing that voters deserved greater transparency and public engagement in local government decisions.

A graduate of the University of Denver with a master’s degree in organizational leadership, Bonham has served with a variety of civic and nonprofit organizations, including the Parker Cultural and Scientific Commission, Meals on Wheels and Prosperity Denver.

Avatar photo
Nicholas Fogleman

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Key state House races in Colorado: Sean Camacho, Iris Halpern neck-and-neck; Mandy Lindsay trails

• In House District 6, Rep. Sean Camacho and civil rights attorney Iris Halpern are neck-and-neck • In House District 9, Monica Van Buskirk leads by a wide margin against Neal Walia • In House District 33, Rep. Kenny Van Nguyen has a slim lead over Heidi Henkel, a Broomfield City councilmember • Rep. Mandy […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

Barb Kirkmeyer takes lead over Marx, Bottoms in Colorado's Republican gubernatorial primary

State Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer jumped out to an early lead over ministry leader Victor Marx and state lawmaker Scott Bottoms in Colorado’s Republican gubernatorial primary as initial returns posted Tuesday night. In returns posted shortly after polls closed, Kirkmeyer had 44%, Marx had 37.5% and Bottoms had 18.5%. The three Republicans running for the office […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests