Democrat Irene Bonham wins to face Republican nominee for Douglas County commissioner

Democratic voters in Douglas County picked Irene Bonham as their nominee for Douglas County commissioner representing District 1 after she faced no opposition in her party’s primary election.

Bonham received 35,653 votes cast in the Democratic primary, according to an early and unofficial tally on Tuesday night.

Bonham will now turn her attention to the general election, where she will face the winner of the Republican primary between John Diak and Jake Bockenfeld. The race will determine who succeeds Commissioner Abe Laydon on the three-member Board of County Commissioners.

On the campaign trail, Bonham, a Parker resident, nonprofit executive and mother of two, focused on issues of transparency, fiscal stewardship, smart growth and public accountability.

She emerged as a prominent local advocate in 2025, when she helped lead opposition to the county’s proposed home rule initiative, arguing that voters deserved greater transparency and public engagement in local government decisions.

A graduate of the University of Denver with a master’s degree in organizational leadership, Bonham has served with a variety of civic and nonprofit organizations, including the Parker Cultural and Scientific Commission, Meals on Wheels and Prosperity Denver.