Democrat Jessica Killin takes lead in early returns in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District primary

Jessica Killin took the lead over fellow Army veteran Joe Reagan in early returns in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the chance to face Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Crank in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District.

In the first round of results, posted at shortly before 8 p.m., Killin had 63% to Reagan’s 36%.

“I have a courageous, big bold vision for El Paso County,” she said, to an enthusiastic crowd, noting she put the race on the national map for the first time.

Killin, an Army veteran and former chief of staff for Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, has outraised the Republican incumbent since announcing her run last year. Reagan, who recently worked for Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, also ran two years ago.

The district has never elected a Democrat to Congress, but for the first time, national Democrats are targeting the 5th CD, which aligns almost exactly with the boundaries of El Paso County, arguing that its voters have shifted left faster than almost any other district in recent elections.

Across the district, 47% of voters are unaffiliated, 32% are Republican and about 19% are Democrats, a state profile of the district said.

The two Army veterans served in different eras. Killin served as a military police officer in the Balkans in the 1990s and Reagan served two combat tours in Afghanistan.

Killin went on to work for Democratic lawmakers in Washington, D.C., before her stint in the White House. She moved back to Colorado Springs last spring.

Reagan most recently helped veterans build their businesses working for Mt. Carmel. He previously worked for Wreaths Across America as the director of military and veterans outreach and as the senior director of development of Easterseals, a nonprofit that serves people with disabilities. He moved to town in 2020.

Crank, a former radio talk show host and longtime political operative, won the seat two years ago by a roughly 14-point margin, after its incumbent, then-U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, retired after nine terms in office.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee named Killin last month to its Red to Blue program, calling the first-time candidate a “top-tier” challenger in a seat the party is aiming to flip in this year’s midterm elections.

During a recent appearance at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center prior to the primary, Killin was already framing her race as a contest with Crank instead of Reagan.

Killin said she believes Crank is uniquely vulnerable, in part, because he didn’t do enough to keep Space Command in Colorado Springs, he hasn’t worked to put a check on tariffs that hurt small businesses or worked to stop conflict in Iran.