Key state House races in Colorado: Sean Camacho, Iris Halpern neck-and-neck; Mandy Lindsay trails

• In House District 6, Rep. Sean Camacho and civil rights attorney Iris Halpern are neck-and-neck

• In House District 9, Monica Van Buskirk leads by a wide margin against Neal Walia

• In House District 33, Rep. Kenny Van Nguyen has a slim lead over Heidi Henkel, a Broomfield City councilmember

• Rep. Mandy Lindsay is trailing Democratic primary challenger Sarah Woodson

Primary results for key Colorado House contests rolled in on Tuesday night, when voters chose who would carry their party’s banner into the November general election.

Turnout stood at 24% among the state’s four million active voters — meaning a relatively small share of the electorate decided the races, a common feature in primary elections.

The House currently holds a 43–22 Democratic majority, a balance not expected to shift dramatically this year. But Tuesday’s primaries will effectively settle the outcome in many safe districts long before November.

Nineteen of the 65 House seats on the ballot this fall will be decided by candidates who emerged from contested primaries.

Here are the unofficial results in key districts as of 8 p.m.

House District 6

The hottest race is happening in Denver’s House District 6, where Democratic candidates Rep. Sean Camacho and civil rights attorney Iris Halpern have been waging a heated contest in what’s expected to be a safe Democratic seat come November.

As of 8:30 p.m., Halpern, who initially trailed Camacho by 9 votes, now has a 363-vote lead over Camacho out of more than 16,000 ballots cast, based on unofficial results.

Independent expenditure committees have spent nearly $1 million on the contest, while Camacho has raised about $50,000 more for the race than Halpern.

Republican Kathleen Angel, a campus coordinator for Regis University, will face the primary winner in the November election.

House District 9

House District 9, which is in southeast Denver and a small portion of northern Arapahoe County, is an open seat that will be vacated by term-limited Rep. Emily Sirota, a Democrat, who is running for the state Senate.

Monica Van Buskirk, vice president of Partnerships for Stroke Onward, and Neal Walia, founder of Lotus Public Affairs, have raised nearly the same amount, leaving them closely matched in fundraising.

As of 8:30 p.m., Van Buskirk led Walia by more than 2,000 votes percentage points out of more than 9,000 votes cast, based on unofficial returns from the Denver Clerk and Recorder.

House District 5

House District 5 is currently represented by term-limited Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver. The district includes River North (RINO) and the area immediately west of the state Capitol, and based on the 2020 census, is about 34% Hispanic or Latino.

As of 8:30 p.m., Justine Sandoval has a commanding lead over Sterling Thomas Simms by more than 5,500 votes out of 10,000 votes cast, according to the Denver Clerk and Recorder. The winner will face off against Republican Johnnie Johnson in November.

House District 19

In House District 19, which includes parts of Boulder and Larimer counties, including Erie, Jillaire McMillan is trying again to unseat incumbent Rep. Dan Woog, a Republican.

But she first must get past Anil Pesaramelli, a software engineer for Kaiser Permanente and member of the Erie City Council, and Colton Jonjak Plahn.

McMillan led Pesaramelli by 19 percentage points and over Plahn by 34 percentage points, based on unofficial results.

McMillan, an engineer and co-founder of a marine robotics company, lost a close contest in 2024 to Woog by 123 votes, after a recount.

She’s raised more than $64,000 for Pesaramelli, who also lent his campaign $50,000. Plahn has raised just over $16,000 and loaned his campaign another $8,000.

Woog, who is running for his third term, is waiting in the wings for November’s contest.

House District 13

The race to succeed House Speaker Julie McCluskie in House District 13, which includes six central mountain counties, features Consuelo Redhorse, a community organizer and former Lake County municipal judge Chris Floyd.

Floyd led Redhorse by less than a half of a percentage point, based on unofficial results.

Independent expenditure committees have also played an outsized role in this race, spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Floyd.

Floyd has raised more than $41,000 to Redhorse’s $14,000.

Former Lake County Assessor and Republican Miguel Martinez will meet the winner on the November ballot.

House District 14

Republican Rep. Ava Flanell, who won a vacancy contest last year to represent House District 14, is facing Troy Vanderhule, chief fundraising officer for Dobson Philanthropic, for the right to represent the north Colorado Springs district.

Flanell led Vanderhule by 48 percentage points, based on unofficial returns.

House District 14 Republican candidate Ava Flanell visits with supporters Tuesday, June 30, 2026, during a Colorado Primary Election watch party at the Phil Long Music Hall in Colorado Springs. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Flanell has outraised Vanderhule by more than $50,000. The Colorado Conservative Leadership Fund, which is backing more traditional Republican candidates.

Democrat Sarah Emery, an attorney, will compete for the seat in November.

House District 16

In central Colorado Springs-based House District 16, Rep. Rebecca Keltie, R-Colorado Springs, won the closest House race of the 2024 cycle, beating then-Rep. Stephanie Vigil by just three votes, a race decided by a recount.

Keltie isn’t coming back for a second term. The Republican primary for the open seat features former history teacher and D-11 school board member Jill Haffley against Jamie Koch, a practical government school coordinator for Charis Bible College.

The Colorado Conservative Leadership Fund is backing Haffley, who has also raised more than $18,000 for her campaign to Koch’s $1,400.

Haffley led Koch by 30 percentage points, based on unofficial returns.

The winner will face Vigil in November.

House District 17

Another intense Colorado Springs race is happening in House District 17, where Rep. Regina English is seeking her third term against Democratic activist Chauncy Johnson.

English led Johnson by 26 percentage points, based on unofficial results.

Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains is backing Johnson over English. Johnson has also raised slightly more campaign funds than English in this election cycle, although English has had the money advantage with funds left over from the 2024 election.

Republican Laura Martin will square off against the winner in November.

House District 21

Republican Rep. Mary Bradfield, whose southern El Paso County House District 21 covers Fountain, Hanover and Security-Widefield, is not running for a fourth term.

Looking to replace her are Republican candidates Brenda Miller, a veteran and party advocate, and Alexander Africa, also a veteran and a nonprofit executive.

Miller led Africa by 53 percentage points, based on unofficial results.

Democratic candidate and Navy veteran Michelle Tweed will face the winner in November.

House District 31

In Thornton’s House District 31, Democratic Rep. Jacque Phillips hopes to hold off a challenge from Gabriel Cervantes to win her second term in office.

Cervantes, an operations associate for Charles Schwab and community activist, has raised just over $40,000 to more than $100,000 (including funds from 2024) for Phillips.

Phillips trailed Cervantes by 6 percentage points, based on unofficial results.

The winner will face Ray Roll, owner of Windows, Gutters, Etc. and a Marine veteran, in November.

House District 32

In House District 32, which features an open seat, two Republicans are vying to succeed Rep. Manny Rutinel, a Democrat running for Congressional District 8.

The district is in Adams County, including part of Commerce City.

Michelle Lee of Mile High Management and Damon Scordo, a commercial financial broker, hope to win the chance to face Democratic candidate Chris VanDijk in November.

Lee led Scordo by 29 percentage points, based on unofficial results.

House District 33

Among the state representatives who won vacancy elections in the last year, Rep. Kenny Van Nguyen may face the strongest challenge from his Democratic opponent Heidi Henkel, a Broomfield City councilmember.

House District 33 is based in Broomfield.

Independent expenditure committees are spending on both sides in this race, with progressive groups backing Nguyen by more than $100,000 and more moderate Democrats spending more than $430,000 for Henkel.

Kenny Nguyen asks Colorado representatives to sign their name next to their photo as a bit of memorabilia on the last day of the legislative session at the Colorado state capitol on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. (Stephen Swofford, Denver Gazette)

On the candidate side, Henkel has outraised Nguyen by more than $26,000, although she’s spent it down to about $16,000 as of June 10. Nguyen still has about $34,000 of his campaign funds left.

Nguyen has taken the lead over Henkel by 5 percentage points, based on unofficial results.

Republican Nate Jorgensen, director of development for My Firestorm, a business service, will face the winner in the November general election.

House District 41

In Aurora’s House District 41, Rep. Jamie Jackson, who was selected by a vacancy committee in January, faces Aurora School Board member Anne Keke in the Democratic primary.

Jackson has taken the lead over Keke by 9 percentage points, based on unofficial results.

The race has no Republican contender, so the primary winner will claim the seat once the results are certified.

While Keke has raised less than $33,000, Jackson has raised $89,000, and independent expenditure groups have spent heavily to support Keke.

House District 42

In House District 42, Rep. Mandy Lindsay is running for her third term and faces a Democratic primary challenge for the Aurora seat from Sarah Woodson, who runs the nation’s first cannabis tourism and hospitality business. There is no Republican challenger in the district.

Woodson led Lindsay by 35 percentage points, based on unofficial results.

Independent expenditure committees have spent more than $150,000 to support Woodson or oppose Lindsay, who is facing charges of mismanagement of caucus funds at the state House.

House District 44

Rep. Anthony Hartsook, who represents House District 44 in Parker and is running for a third term, faces a Republican primary challenge from former police officer Bob Davis.

Hartsook led Davis by 17 percentage points, based on unofficial results.

This is another contest that pits Rocky Mountain Gun Owners against the Colorado Conservative Leadership Fund, with the spending advantage in Hartsook’s favor.

Hartsook has raised more than $75,000, including funds from 2024, and secured a $25,000 loan. Davis lent his campaign $51,000 and has raised only $825 in contributions as of June 10.

The winner faces Democratic candidate Richard Bowness in November.

House District 51

Facing off in the Republican primary in House District 51 are former Rep. Amy Parks and Nancy Rumfelt, an activist and member of the Thompson School District Board of Education. The district favors Republicans who have held the seat for decades.

Parks led Rumfelt by 29 percentage points, based on unofficial results.

The winner will face Democratic candidate and former Loveland Mayor Jacki Marsh in November.

Parks served the last six weeks of the term of her partner, the late Rep. Hugh McKean, after he unexpectedly died in 2022.

Parks has raised more than $38,000, while Rumfelt has raised $16,000. The bigger difference came in the support from independent expenditure committees. Colorado Conservative Leadership Fund, which is backing more traditional Republican candidates, has spent more than $235,000 to support Parks, while Rocky Mountain Gun Owners is supporting Rumfelt, although spending just over $1,500 in that effort.

House District 54

The last of the open seats is in the Western slope’s House District 54, which is held by term-limited Republican Rep. Matt Soper of Delta.

The Republican primary features Jason Bias, who founded the Turning Point USA chapter at Mesa State University, and Nina Anderson, owner of Express Employment Professionals.

Anderson trailed Bias by a less than one percentage point or about 100 votes, based on unofficial results.

The district includes Mesa and Delta counties.

This matchup includes independent spending for Bias from Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, totaling about $3,500, and for Anderson from the Colorado Conservative Leadership Fund, which has spent more than $363,000.

Democratic candidate and community advocate Mallory Martin will face the winner in November.

House District 60

Another open seat is in House District 60, where Republican Rep. Stephanie Luck chose not to run for a fourth term. The district includes Chaffee, Custer, Fremont and Teller counties and part of Pueblo County. Voters are expected to favor the Republican candidate in November.

The Republican primary candidates are retired teacher Michelle Gray and Matt Alexander, with the contest pitting the independent expenditure committee run by Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, which backs Alexander, against Gray, backed by the Colorado Conservative Leadership Fund IEC.

Gray, the chair of the Pueblo Republican Party, has been the stronger fundraiser. Alexander, who sits on the Cañon City School Board of Education, is a small-business owner.

Gray’s lead over Alexander has narrowed to 5 percentage points, based on unofficial results.

The winner faces Democrat Kathryn Kester Green in November.