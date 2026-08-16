1 killed in flash flooding in Beulah: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

One person was killed in Beulah on Sunday after floodwaters swept him downstream, according to a news release from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

The male victim, whose name was not released, was standing near Colorado 78 and Central Avenue when he was caught up in a strong, fast-moving flood current, officials said. Beulah fire personnel tried to rescue him but were unable to reach him in time.

Emergency personnel from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and West Park Fire searched for the victim on the ground while a drone team and Flight for Life searched by air. A helicopter crew found the man in a creek about two miles from where he was overcome by the current, the release stated.

Rescue personnel hiked to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we confirm the tragic loss of life resulting from this afternoon’s flooding in Beulah,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “I want to extend my deepest condolences to the family and those affected by this tragic loss.”

About 1 ½ inches of rain fell in the Beulah area over a 90-minute period on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The weather agency issued a flood watch from noon until Sunday evening, warning residents that the rainfall could cause flash flooding and debris flows.

“Residents are reminded to stay away from flooded roadways and waterways, move to higher ground immediately if conditions worsen, and pay close attention to emergency alerts and weather warnings,” the release stated.

The Pueblo County coroner will release the victim’s name after determining the cause and manner of death, the Sheriff’s Office said.