Jake Bockenfeld wins Republican primary for DougCo commissioner

Douglas County voters elected Jake Bockenfeld as the Republican nominee for Douglas County commissioner representing District 1 over Republican challenger John Diak, based on early and unofficial returns posted after polls closed Tuesday night.

Bockenfeld led Diak by 11 points, 55% to 44%, according to early election results. Douglas County reported 88,803 votes, 309 more than 2022’s primary election.

Bockenfeld’s messages on fiscal responsibility, school choice and public safety appeared to resonate with Republican voters. Bockenfeld campaigned on preserving Douglas County’s character, supporting law enforcement and ensuring strong educational opportunities for families.

Bockenfeld, who will advance to the November general election, will face Democrat Irene Bonham to succeed Commissioner Abe Laydon, whose term on the Board of County Commissioners is expiring.

Republicans have historically dominated countywide elections in Douglas County, one of Colorado’s largest and most reliably conservative regions.

Bockenfeld, a native of Colorado, husband and father of two, entered the race pledging to keep Douglas County “strong, safe and prosperous.”

His platform emphasized support for law enforcement, expanding school resource officer programs, protecting school choice and maintaining fiscal discipline in county budgeting. He also called for limited and responsible growth, while preserving the community character that has attracted many to Douglas County.