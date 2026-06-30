NEWSLETTERS
SUBSCRIBE
Colorado Politics

Print Edition

Log in
My Account
Log in
Subscribe
My Account
Log in

Allen wins Republican primary for attorney general

By 06/30/2026 | updated 2 hours ago
Michael Allen is a Republican candidate running for attorney general in Colorado. (Courtesy photo)

Michael Allen has defeated David Willson in the Republican primary for attorney general, according to The Associated Press.

Allen received just over 60% of the vote, according to the secretary of state’s website.

Allen will face Democrat Jena Griswold in November.

Allen, the district attorney for the 4th Judicial District, brings more than two decades of prosecutorial experience and a background as a Navy veteran to the race.

First elected DA in 2020 and reelected in 2024, he has overseen major criminal cases, created a motor-vehicle theft unit and leads the state’s Election Integrity Unit.

Willson, a longtime attorney who has worked as a prosecutor, defense counsel and special assistant U.S. attorney, is known for representing Tina Peters in her lawsuit seeking a recount in the 2022 Secretary of State primary.

At a watch party with supporters Tuesday evening, Allen noted that public safety is not a Republican or Democratic issue, but a “Colorado issue and a human issue.”

Allen also spoke about the cost of living and water rights, saying he would bring “steady leadership and respect for the rule of law.”

Savannah Eller contributed to this story.

Avatar photo
Marissa Ventrelli

Reporter

PREV

PREVIOUS

Manny Rutinel defeats Shannon Bird in Colorado’s 8th CD Democratic primary, will face Gabe Evans

State Rep. Manny Rutinel ran away with the Democratic nomination in Colorado’s most competitive congressional district on Tuesday, defeating former state Rep. Shannon Bird in the primary in Colorado’s 8th CD, where he will face Republican U.S. Rep. Gabe Evans in what’s expected to be one of the most expensive and competitive House races in […]

NEXT

NEXT UP

John Hickenlooper fends off challenge from Julie Gonzales in Colorado’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary

U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper defeated progressive challenger state Sen. Julie Gonzales Tuesday in Colorado’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, notching a win for one of the state’s most enduring politicians on a night when voters appeared to be fed up with establishment incumbents. The Associated Press called the race for Hickenlooper at about 7:30 p.m., when […]
Welcome Back.

Streak: 9 days i

Stories you've missed since your last login:

Stories you've saved for later:

Recommended stories based on your interests:

Edit my interests