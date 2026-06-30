Allen wins Republican primary for attorney general

Michael Allen has defeated David Willson in the Republican primary for attorney general, according to The Associated Press.

Allen received just over 60% of the vote, according to the secretary of state’s website.

Allen will face Democrat Jena Griswold in November.

Allen, the district attorney for the 4th Judicial District, brings more than two decades of prosecutorial experience and a background as a Navy veteran to the race.

First elected DA in 2020 and reelected in 2024, he has overseen major criminal cases, created a motor-vehicle theft unit and leads the state’s Election Integrity Unit.

Willson, a longtime attorney who has worked as a prosecutor, defense counsel and special assistant U.S. attorney, is known for representing Tina Peters in her lawsuit seeking a recount in the 2022 Secretary of State primary.

At a watch party with supporters Tuesday evening, Allen noted that public safety is not a Republican or Democratic issue, but a “Colorado issue and a human issue.”

Allen also spoke about the cost of living and water rights, saying he would bring “steady leadership and respect for the rule of law.”

Savannah Eller contributed to this story.