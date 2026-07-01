Large Colorado counties hunker down to count ballots as Republican race for governor tightens

Nearly 24 hours after ballot boxes closed for Colorado’s 2026 primary election, the Republican nominee for governor remained undecided as counties hunker down to tally more ballots.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, several counties were still processing tens of thousands of ballots, including roughly 30,000 each in Denver, Boulder and El Paso counties and leaving the Republican race too close to call.

County clerks told Colorado Politics there is no way to determine how many of those ballots were cast by Democrats, Republicans or unaffiliated voters.

As of the last count, state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer of Brighton led ministry leader Victor Marx of Colorado Springs by fewer than 700 votes out of some 476,00 votes cast, according to the unofficial totals. If that margin holds, a mandatory recount will ensue.

State Rep. Scott Bottoms of Colorado Springs was in distant third with just over 20% of the vote.

On the Democratic side, Attorney General Phil Weiser defeated U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet by more than 10 percentage points in their party’s gubernatorial primary, unofficial returns.

Most rural counties in Colorado reported Wednesday afternoon that they had only a few dozen ballots left to count, while the larger counties said final tallies would take several days, as is typical given the volume of ballots, according to election officials.

Voters have until July 8 to correct signature or identification issues on their ballots. The Secretary of State’s Office encouraged voters to use Colorado BallotCure, a smartphone-based tool that allows voters to resolve issues quickly.

“Colorado BallotCure provides every voter needing to cure a ballot with an opportunity to ensure their vote will be counted and their voice heard in our democracy,” said Secretary Jena Griswold, who won the Democratic primary for attorney general.

July 8 is also the deadline for military and overseas voters.