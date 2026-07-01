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Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman on what sleeping in a homeless shelter is teaching him | The OpEdge Podcast

By and 07/01/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
Mike Coffman joins The OpEdge

Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman joins The OpEdge to explore why he’s spent every Friday night since February sleeping at a homeless shelter.

Coffman tells host and investigative columnist Jimmy Sengenberger what the experience is teaching him about homelessness, why he believes Aurora’s incentive-based model is the superior alternative to “Housing First,” and how the city is working to move people toward self-sufficiency.

Watch here!

To keep up to date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Sengenberger and Gazette and Colorado Politics Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app:

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