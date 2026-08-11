DEA’s Miguel Chino describes Colorado’s place on the ‘fentanyl pill superhighway’ | The OpEdge Podcast

Miguel Chino, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Rocky Mountain Field Division, joins The OpEdge to paint the picture of Colorado’s place on America’s “fentanyl pill superhighways.”

Chino updates Gazette and Colorado Politics Deputy Opinion Editor Antonio Olivero on the latest in the DEA’s fight in the Rocky Mountain region against the deadly drug, the cartels and criminal elements who peddle it into the Centennial State and what it all means for everyday Coloradans.

To keep up to date on the latest episodes The OpEdge — hosted regularly by Olivero and Denver Gazette Investigative Columnist Jimmy Sengenberger — subscribe now on YouTube or your favorite audio podcast app: