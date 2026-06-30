Amanda Gonzalez winning Democratic primary for Secretary of State

Amanda Gonzalez is leading Sen. Jessie Danielson in the Democratic primary for Secretary of State, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

As of 8:15 p.m., Gonzalez had 62.72% of the vote, while Danielson had 37.28%.

Gonzalez, an election attorney, currently serves as the Jefferson County clerk and as an adjunct professor of election law at the University of Denver.

Danielson currently serves as a state senator, having been elected to office in 2018. She previously served as the Colorado state director for the nonprofit organization America Votes, a political director for NARAL Pro-Choice Colorado and a housing coordinator for Connections for Independent Living.

“I’m honored and grateful to earn the support of Colorado voters as the Democratic nominee for Secretary of State,” Gonzalez said in a statement Tuesday evening. “This campaign has always been about protecting our democracy and ensuring every eligible Coloradan can make their voice heard. At a time when our fundamental rights are under attack, I’ll continue fighting to defend Colorado’s secure, accessible, and trusted election system from anyone who seeks to undermine it.”