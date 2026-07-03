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Victor Marx holds a steady lead over Barbara Kirkmeyer in Colorado Republican governor contest

By 07/03/2026 | updated 1 hour ago
Republican candidates for governor Victor Marx and Barbara Kirkmeyer. (Denver Gazette photos)

Victor Marx overtook state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer in the Republican primary for governor on Wednesday evening, seizing a narrow lead after trailing her since polls closed.

Kirkmeyer, one of three candidates, opened the night with a clear advantage, at one point leading Marx, a ministry leader, by about 8,000 votes. Scott Bottoms remained in third place.

By Thursday afternoon, Marx’s lead held steady. With less than 1 percentage point separating them, unofficial results show Marx secured 206,330 votes, while Kirkmeyer secured about 204,310 out of some 518,051 votes cast.

The race still remained too close to call.

The winner of the Republican primary will advance to face Democrat Phil Weiser, the state’s current attorney general, who defeated U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in the Democratic contest by nearly 9 points.

Candidates are vying to succeed term‑limited Democratic Gov. Jared Polis.

Colorado has elected only one Republican governor in the past 50 years.

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Thelma Grimes

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