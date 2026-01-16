Gala celebrates those who made a dream come true | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

CLEO PARKER ROBINSON DANCE

Denver

News: Who knows if the lyrics from “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” ever swirled around Cleo Parker Robinson’s mind back in 1970 when she founded a grassroots dance troupe bearing her name. Perhaps they did because on Jan. 15, it was obvious that the dreams she dared to dream really did come true.

That was the night that donors and others who made the $25 million Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts a reality were celebrated at a gala that included riveting dance performances and a set by Denver’s Grammy-winning jazz vocalist, Dianne Reeves.

“This was a long time in the making, admitted Malik Robinson, Cleo Parker Robinson’s son and the president/CEO of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance. “But we made it, and we are opening debt-free.” He also noted that the handsome structure represents “The synergy of our past and our future,” with room to expand its mission of giving dancers of all ages and abilities the opportunity to learn, create and grow.

His mother thanked everyone for “Allowing us to share our soul work … and to celebrate that we are doing it not in Chicago, not in New York but right here in Denver.”

Denver businessman and retired pastor King Harris, whose daughter, Winifred Harris, is the company’s associate artistic director, reminisced about his longtime friendship with the Robinson family. “I look back to Model Cities, where Cleo Parker Robinson Dance had its start, to former locations like the Colorado Women’s College and remember how blessed I am to have walked with Cleo since she was a teen to where we are today. And I know the blessings will continue.”

The gala, along with other opening weekend events, was chaired by a committee headed by Chad Hollingsworth, president/CEO of Liberty Live Holdings; Floyd and Stephanie Rance, founders of the Color of Conversation Film Festival and the Oscar-accredited Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival; Kim Bimestefer, executive director of health care policy and financing for the state of Colorado; Marisa Hollingsworth, executive director of Presenting Denver; and Xcel Colorado President Robert Kenney.

Reggie Van Lee, a C-suite executive with such companies as AlixPartners and Carlyle and chairman of the (Washington) DC Arts Commission, was the honorary chairman.

“On this day, at this critical time in our history, this beautiful building sends an important message to the community and the world,” Van Lee said. “That we are defiant, not defeated.”

Funding for the project was coordinated by a host of civic leaders that included Gwen and retired Coors Brewing executive Moses Brewer, co-chairs of the dance company’s board; Dr. Dwinita Mosby Tyler; board member Lisa Hogan; USbank senior vice president Chris Ross; Hal Logan, founder and director of Basic Materials and Services; Jane and attorney Skip Netzorg, after whom the Dance Academy lobby on Level 2 is named; Twelve Three Media’s Kelly Hawthorne Smith; Dr. Maude Lofton and the late University of Denver Chancellor Dan Ritchie.

The center’s Marceline “Marcy” Freeman Studio was funded by philanthropist Merle Chambers, who gives generously to the arts and causes elevating the status of women; the grand staircase bears the names of corporate board member James Kaiser and his wife, Kathryn; the center’s board room is named for donor Tina Walls, while Lisa Hogan’s contributions made possible Cleo Parker Robinson’s third-floor office. The Boettcher Foundation Cafe was named in honor of Gregory Moore, former editor-in-chief of The Denver Post and a leader in Denver philanthropic circles.

Gary Steuer, who that day had completed his final day as president/CEO of the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, gave his stamp of approval to the center’s atrium, whose funding came from the arts-focused foundation.

Others taking part in the sold-out gala included former Denver Mayor Michael Hancock; Northglenn Mayor Meredith Leighty; former state Sen. Janet Buckner; civil rights leader Carlotta LaNier; Dr. Renee Cousins King; Denver Museum of Nature & Science chief George Sparks and his wife, Dr. Shandra Wilson; Karen McNeil Miller, president/CEO of the Colorado Health Foundation; Marcie Gantz, director of the State Historical Fund at History Colorado; Nita Gonzales, principal of Nuevo Amanecer and former president/CEO of Escuela Tlatelolco; Colorado State University President Amy Parsons; Daniel Wachter, president/CEO of the Colorado Symphony; Amy Harmon; Toni and Abasi Baruti (he’s chief operating officer at Solutions FBIA; she is chief information and technology officer at the AllHealth Network); and Schyleen Qualls Brown, co-founder of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance.

About the organization: Cleo Parker Robinson Dance had its start in 1970 and in the ensuing 55 years it has expanded from a grassroots Model Cities project to an international performing arts and educational institution. It is now housed in the $25 million, 25,000-square-foot Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts, located next to its prior headquarters at the historic Shorter AME Church, 119 Park Ave. West, in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood. This state-of-the-art building was designed by Fentress Studios, A Populous Company and built by Mortenson. Curt Fentress was the architect of record and Kahyun Lee was the project architect.

Website: cleoparkerdance.org

Dianne Reeves sings “Afro Blue,” accompanied by Billy Childs. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Cleo Parker Robinson, Charlie Fentress, Kahyun Lee, and Malik Robinson. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Malik Robinson, Gary Steuer, Curt Fentress, and George Sparks. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Moses Brewer, Sara Wahls, Kim Bimestefer, and Gwen Brewer. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Robert Kenney, former Colorado State Senator Janet Buckner, and Reggie Van Lee. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Northglenn mayor Meredith Leighty and former Denver mayor Michael Hancock. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

VJ Brown and Lindy Eichenbaum Lent. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

King Harris speaks with Penfield Tate. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Jim and Kathryn Kaiser. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble performs. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble performs. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Malik Robinson, lower-right leads a toast to the opening of the center. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Tina Walls, Carlotta LaNier, Reggie Van Lee, and Toni Rodgers. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Robert Kenney, Karen McNeil Miller, and Nita Gonzales. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Marc Ravenhill and Lisa Levin Appel. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

George Sparks and Shandra Wilson. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Curt Fentress and Agatha Kessler with Jane and Skip Netzorg. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Merle Chambers, Julie Rubsam, and Daniel Wachter. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo

Chris and Nancy O’Brien. The Cleo Parker Robinson Center for the Healing Arts Grand Opening 2026, in Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. Photo StevePeterson.photo