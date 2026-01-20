 35th MLK Humanitarian Awards highlight tribute concert | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR COLORADO HOLIDAY COMMISSION

News: A charitable foundation that was founded in 1931 to address inequities for Black Americans, an Eaglecrest High School senior who plans to attend college in Japan and the Denver Police Department’s first female African American division chief were among those honored when the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission presented its 2026 Humanitarian Awards.

They were introduced at both the Colorado Symphony’s annual Public Benefit Concert held Jan. 13 in Boettcher Concert Hall, and at a VIP reception that immediately preceded the concert.

Commission chair Vern Howard and vice chair Charleszine “Terry” Nelson presided over the reception; Emmy Award-winning journalist Tamara Banks emceed the honoree recognition interspersed throughout the hour-long concert.

“To be honored on a day when we honor Dr. King is particularly significant,” said Humanitarian Award recipient Angela Garland, a member of the Cherry Creek School Board and candidate for Arapahoe County District 2 commissioner. “I love serving my community, and believe me, there is still a lot of work to be done. So, let’s roll up our sleeves and keep working.”

In addition, Garland is known for her ability to stretch limited resources, maximize impact in challenging environments, mentor young people, and amplify the voices of communities who are too often unheard.

The Wilma J. Webb Founders Award, named for the former state legislator and Denver first lady whose efforts led to having King’s birthday become a Colorado state holiday, went to Terry Minggia, manager of blues musician Sammy Mayfield and a key player with the Five Points Jazz Fest, the Black Arts Festival and Taste of Colorado, and the Colorado Symphony Association.

Daniel Wachter, the symphony’s president and chief executive officer, recalled how his organization has partnered with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission since the mid-1980s and noted that one of its most important goals is to “Inspire and unite through music.”

2026 Humanitarian Awards also went to:

Kyle Clark, a 9News anchor and host of Next with Kyle Clark. He was recognized for founding the Word of Thanks microgiving campaign, which to date has raised over $17 million for Colorado charities.

Kokoro Japanese Restaurant and owner Masaru Torito for donating some $10,000 in gift cards to local fundraising events and for its efforts to reduce food waste;

The Sachs Foundation. Since its founding in 1931 by Pikes Peak resident Henry Sachs, the foundation has worked to remove financial barriers to higher education for Black students in Colorado. In 2025, for example, 53 students received scholarships totaling nearly $2 million. The foundation also partners with Teach for America and Colorado College to address the disparity of black educators in Colorado classrooms, particularly in schools with large Black student populations.

UCHealth Food for Thought Denver Partnership, Healthy Hearts and Minds. For 30 years, this school-based program has combined engaging, age-appropriate lessons with an optional cholesterol screening to enable 4th, 5th, 7th, and 9th graders to learn about heart health in a meaningful way;

Youth Celebrate Diversity, a program dedicated to educating and empowering youths to advance inclusion and equity for all;

Other named award recipients were:

Aiyanna Bell, the Dr. Joyce Marie Davis Outstanding Youth. A multi-lingual senior at Eaglecrest High School in Aurora, Bell is planning to earn a degree in hospitality from Temple University Japan. In addition to studying the Japanese, Korean and Polish languages, Bell also serves as secretary of the NAACP Youth and College Council in Aurora. “I’m still in shock from learning I’ve received this award,” she said.

William “Bill” Hybl, the Hon. Menola Upshaw Lifetime Achievement Award. Hybl served for 30 years as chairman/CEO of the El Pomar Foundation and is a member and chair emeritus of its board of trustees. He was appointed to the U.S. Commission on Public Diplomacy by President George W. Bush and currently serves as its vice chairman. He also has a long history with the U.S. Olympics, the United Nations and the National Western Stock Show, which honored him as Citizen of the West in 2003.

The NAACP Aurora Youth and College Council received the Colorado Holiday Commission Equity and Opportunity Award for its work in shaping a more informed, equitable and strong community for young people in Aurora.

The Charleszine “Terry” Nelson Pioneer Awards went to Dr. Odie Kennedy, president of the Denver Ministerial Alliance and retired Denver Sheriff’s Department Division Chief Sonya Gillespie.

Kennedy, senior pastor of Unity Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ, leads the 85-year-old Denver Ministerial Alliance in mobilizing church, community and government to bring healing and restoration to the community at large.

Gillespie, who retired from the Denver Sheriff’s Department after 33 years of service, was the first African American female to serve as a division chief in the department’s 123-year history. “She wasn’t given the job; she earned it,” said Denver Manager of Safety Al Gardner, who attended the VIP reception with Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins.

About the organization: The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission was formed to unify and educate communities throughout Colorado and encourage appropriate observations, ceremonies and activities that commemorate the federal holiday and state legal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Website: drmartinlkingjrchc.org

Former Mayor Wellington Webb extended his congratulations to the 2026 award winners. (Photos by Joanne Davidson, Special to Colorado Politics)

Wilma Webb, a former state legislator and first lady of Denver, led the effort to have Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a state holiday in Colorado. She was also instrumental in forming the commission that bears his name. (Photos by Joanne Davidson, Special to Colorado Politics)

Kyle Clark, host of 9News’ Next with Kyle Clark, was honored for launching a micro-giving campaign that has raised more than $17 million for worthy causes in Colorado. (Photos by Joanne Davidson, Special to Colorado Politics)

Retired Denver Sheriff’s Department Division Chief Sonya Gillespie, also a Charleszine “Terry” Nelson Pioneer Award recipient, represents the third generation of her family to serve in the sheriff’s department. Her grandfather and mother preceded her. (Joanne Davidson, Special to Colorado Politics)

Dr. Odie Kennedy, president of the Denver Ministerial Alliance, was a recipient of the Charleszine “Terry” Nelson Pioneer Award. (Joanne Davidson, Special to Colorado Politics)

William “Bill” Hybl received the Menola Upshaw Lifetime Achievement Award for his work with the El Pomar Foundation and with organizations including the U.S. Olympic Committee, the United Nations, and the National Western Stock Show.

(Joanne Davidson, Special to Colorado Politics)

David Mafe, chief diversity officer for UCHealth, accepted a 2026 Humanitarian Award on behalf of UCHealth’s Food for Thought Denver Partnership and its Healthy Hearts and Minds initiative.

(Joanne Davidson, Special to Colorado Politics)