Museum adopts new leadership model | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF DENVER AT MARSICO CAMPUS

Denver

News: The board of the Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus has voted unanimously to adopt a co-CEO leadership model that positions the organization as a national innovator among cultural institutions embracing this forward-thinking approach.

Effective this month, Mike Yankovich, who has served as president and chief executive officer since 2010, will transition to co-CEO, focusing on creative enterprise and extraordinary experiences. Joining him as co-CEO is Gretchen Kerr, who had served as chief operating officer for the past 15 years. In her new role, Kerr will oversee experience delivery and operations with an emphasis on internal systems, staff well-being and operational resilience.

Why the change?

According to a statement issued by the museum, “In today’s increasingly complex nonprofit landscape, cultural organizations must continually evolve to fulfill their mission and meet audience expectations. By adopting the co-CEO leadership model, the Children’s Museum is doubling down on creativity and operational excellence to strengthen its future and deliver extraordinary experiences for families.”

Museum board chair James Greer adds: “This dual leadership approach ensures we can continue to dream big and deliver brilliantly, creating extraordinary experiences for every child and family who walks through our doors.”

The museum, 2121 Children’s Museum Drive, Denver, welcomes around 500,000 visitors per year. It is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the exception of certain holidays. No adults are allowed inside without a child, and no children are admitted without an adult.

About the organization: The 501(c)(3) nonprofit Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus was formed to create extraordinary experiences that champion the wonder and joy of childhood. Since 1973 it has served the metro Denver community as a learning institute dedicated to the education and growth of children and their caregivers by providing rich play experiences and a dynamic learning environment.

Website: mychildsmuseum.org

Have news or announcements for the Nonprofit Register? Email nonprofits@coloradopolitics.com and include a contact name and number if more information is needed.