Mary Steenburgen to headline Women United Luncheon | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

MILE HIGH UNITED WAY

Denver

News: Actress Mary Steenburgen, who received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1980 film “Melvin and Howard,” will be the featured speaker at the 2026 Women United Luncheon.

Table sales for the April 17 event are now open, with reservation information available by visiting unitedwaydenver.org

“For 27 years, Mile High United Way has brought our community together to celebrate the power of women and girls at our Women United Luncheon,” said Christine Benero, the organization’s president and chief executive officer. “Our speaker this year, Mary Steenburgen, has embodied the timeless values of kindness, humility, courage and integrity throughout her extraordinary career and her generous philanthropy.”

Steenburgen’s body of work includes starring roles in movies that include “Stepbrothers,” “Elf,” and “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” along with such television shows as “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Orange is the New Black” and the current Netflix comedy, “A Man on the Inside.”

With her husband, actor Ted Danson, she founded Angels at Risk, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that provides resources for families affected by drug and alcohol abuse. She also supports the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation and No Kid Hungry.

In recognition of their philanthropic endeavors, Steenburgen and Danson received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

The Women United Luncheon will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. HCA HealthONE is the Presenting Sponsor; BOK Financial is the Speaker Sponsor, and Southwest Airlines is the Meet & Greet Sponsor.

Other sponsors include PCL Construction, CoBank, Molson Coors, FirstBank and Northern Trust.

About the organization: Women United, an initiative of Mile High United Way, works to connect women to critical resources like safe and stable housing, job opportunities, quality early childcare and more.

Website: unitedwaydenver.org

