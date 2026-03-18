Deadline approaches for 2026 Furry Scurry early bird pricing | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

HUMANE COLORADO

Denver

News: The 33rd Furry Scurry, a two-mile run/walk benefiting Humane Colorado, takes place May 2 in Denver’s Washington Park, and the cost to participate begins to increase on March 23.

Through March 22, the price per adult is $50; on March 23, it jumps to $60 per adult. Those registering on site on race day will pay $65. Those unable to walk or run in person may participate virtually for a fee of $45.

All registrations for this 9 a.m. event can be made by visiting humanecolorado.org

In addition to walking or running, Furry Scurry participants can enjoy a festival-like atmosphere with contests, food trucks, and giveaways from the event’s various sponsors.

Last year, some 3,000 “scurriers” and their well-behaved, leashed dogs, raised $600,000 for Humane Colorado. The 2026 goal is to raise $650,000 to give homeless pets the care, comfort, and second chances they deserve. Already, $77,300 has been raised.

“Every step you take, and every dollar you raise, will make a lasting difference for the animals in our care,” says Katie Parker, Humane Colorado’s president and chief executive officer.

“Humane Colorado provides high-quality care to more than 44,000 animals each year,” Parker adds, “by offering shelter, rehabilitation, veterinary and community services for vulnerable pets and horses across Colorado.”

Sponsors to date include VEG (Veterinary Emergency Group), the Wilhite Law Firm, Denver Animal Hospital, 9News, iHeart Radio, Fetch Pet Insurance, City Vet, Goodheart Animal Health Center, HUB International Denver, AESC (Animal Emergency and Specialty Center), Murphy Mechanical Contractors, Elanco, Goodtimes Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Groove Subaru.

About the organization: Humane Colorado, formerly the Dumb Friends League, is a 115-year-old animal welfare organization working to end pet homelessness and animal suffering by providing a safe haven for animals and the people who love them. In fiscal year 2025, its three shelters have welcomed 17,213 homeless pets, provided 299,021 nights of safety to animals in need and served 28,807 pets through its subsidized community veterinary services. Humane Colorado operates the Leslie A. Malone Center in Denver, the Buddy Center in Castle Rock, Harmony Equine Center in Franktown, the Veterinary Center at CSU Spur in Denver and the San Luis Valley Animal Center in Alamosa.

Website: humanecolorado.org

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