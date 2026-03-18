Fire or police: Which department will win drive for stuffed toys? | NONPROFIT REGISTER 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHILDREN’S HEALTH FOUNDATION

Arvada

News: A battle of the badges is shaping up in Arvada, as the city’s police and fire departments each try to collect the most stuffed toys for the Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation.

The public is invited to participate by stopping by the foundation’s office, 5394 Marshall St., Suite 400, Arvada, between 7 and 10 a.m. on March 25 to donate stuffed toys.

Representatives from the Arvada Police Department and Arvada Fire Department will be there, along with a fire truck and a police van, to accept donations in a good-natured competition to see which department collects the most toys to be given to hospitalized children.

For health and safety reasons, all donated items must be new.

For those unable to donate in person, collection baskets will be available through March 31 at Arvada Fire, 7903 Allison Way; Arvada Police, 8101 Ralston Road, and the aforementioned Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation office.

The foundation also has an Amazon Wish List.

About the organization: The Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation supports pediatric patients and their families by providing financial, nutritional, and emotional aid through programs that include the Mothers’ Milk Bank, Patient and Family Assistance, and The Stink Bug Project. The Stink Bug Project matches trained companion dogs in the Rocky Mountain region for emotional support as they endure various challenges. The foundation’s PAWS for RMHC provides facility dogs for therapeutic visits at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Website: rmchildren.org

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