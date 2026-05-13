Bill on firearm barrel sales withdrawn after veto threat from Colorado governor’s office

A bill that would require firearm barrels to be sold in person by a federally licensed firearms dealer was pulled by its sponsors, who say they were all but told the measure would be vetoed by Gov. Jared Polis.

Sponsored by Sen. Tom Sullivan, D‑Centennial, and Reps. Kyle Brown, D‑Louisville, and Meg Froelich, D‑Englewood, Senate Bill 043 would have required firearm dealers to keep records of all barrel sales and transfers for at least five years.

Brown said the measure was intended to address what he called “a growing concern in our state” — the rise of untraceable ghost guns and 3D‑printed firearms.

“By requiring in‑person sales and maintaining basic purchase records, we are closing a loophole that allows dangerous firearms to be assembled anonymously,” he said during March floor debate. “The bill balances public safety with responsible gun ownership, ensuring that hobbyists, collectors, and firearm owners can continue to legally purchase and replace barrels without unnecessary restrictions.”

Before it was withdrawn, the bill advanced on party‑line votes through every committee and narrowly passed the Senate, 19–16, with all Democrats and four Republicans opposing it. Brown said that whilePolis never explicitly threatened a veto, he strongly signaled that he would not support the measure.

Polis’s office did not return a request for comment.

During the bill’s second‑reading debate, Minority Leader Jarvis Caldwell, R‑Colorado Springs, warned that the proposal could set an unsettling precedent for future legislation.

“Today it’s barrels, which are essentially a hunk of metal with a hole down the middle of it, and what I fear is that we’re making that a misdemeanor… and then next thing you know, it’s the grips, or the front grip accessory, or the buttstock… where does it end?”