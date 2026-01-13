47th Citizen of the West: ‘Epitome of Western traditions and values’ 

The 47th Citizen of the West, George Eidsness, may have grown up on a farm in North Dakota where his appreciation for the Western way of life took shape as he rode horses, showed cattle in 4-H and shared in the often back-breaking chores necessary to maintaining a farm.

It was that hard work and a deep appreciation for agriculture that eventually led him to Colorado where, in 1990, he and his wife, Barbara, purchased Transwest Trucks, which serves communities throughout the West.

Barbara Eidsness with her husband, Citizen of the West, George Eidsness. The 2026 Citizen of the West Award Dinner at the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center, CoBank Arena, and the Legacy Building in Denver, Colorado, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (StevePeterson.photo)

Eidsness also owns Steamboat Lake Outfitters and the Flying E Ranch near Fort Lupton. He’s a lifetime member of the United States Team Penning Association and was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 2023. The National Western trustee served as a vice chair of the $150 million “Honoring the Legacy” capital campaign to build the National Western’s new home.

The success of these ventures enabled the Eidsness family to become influential leaders in the agricultural and transportation industries as well as those who have made transformative gifts to a host of nonprofit organizations, including the National Western Stock Show, its Scholarship Trust and Auction of Junior Livestock Champions, We Don’t Waste, the Colorado State Patrol Family Foundation, the Temple Grandin Center, 4-H and Future Farmers of America.

Still, Eidsness claimed at Monday night’s Citizen of the West Dinner: “Never would I have dreamt that I’d be the one standing up here tonight receiving this award.

“Only in America could I have had the opportunities I have,” he added. “I didn’t get here on my own; I had a lot of help.”

Eidsness credited his wife of 55 years for much of his success.

“Without her, I would be up here tonight.”

He also saluted “Our hundreds of employees and thousands of customers,” many of whom have become longtime friends. “To me, the Western way of life is treating people right and with respect. Promise what you can do and then do what you promise.”

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. The 2026 Citizen of the West Award Dinner at the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center, CoBank Arena, and the Legacy Building in Denver, Colorado, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (StevePeterson.photo)

The Eidsness family — wife Barbara, daughter Meredith, son Christopher and their spouses and children — entered the dinner area as vocalist Carlos Washington, who, like George Eidsness, is a member of the Roundup Riders of the Rockies, sang “God Bless the USA.”

“We’re very proud to claim George as one of our own,” said North Dakota Gov. Kelly Armstrong. “He grew up on a farm in eastern North Dakota and wears a cowboy hat as well as anyone I’ve ever seen.”

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon praised Eidsness by saying it is “A pleasure to know someone who knows an hour in the saddle isn’t an hour wasted.”

Jim Cage ended his pre-dinner invocation by noting that Eidsness was “The epitome of our Western traditions and values.”

“When it comes to giving back, few exceed George Eidsness,” said Joe O’Dea, president of the Roundup Riders of the Rockies.

NWSS President/CEO Wes Allison added: “George’s contributions have had a tremendous impact on the spirit and love of the National Western Stock Show, especially our scholarships.”

The National Western Scholarship Trust supports some 120 students pursuing degrees in agriculture, veterinary science and rural medicine at colleges and universities in Colorado and Wyoming with annual scholarships ranging in value from $2,500 to $15,000. In Eidsness’ honor, Allison said, two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded to students at the University of North Dakota. UND President Andrew Armacost was there to accept the gift.

Audra and Sean McNicholas. The 2026 Citizen of the West Award Dinner at the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center, CoBank Arena, and the Legacy Building in Denver, Colorado, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026. (StevePeterson.photo)

Other prominent figures at the dinner included: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis; Denver Mayor Mike Johnston; state Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer; former Colorado Gov. Bill Ritter; state Rep. Anthony Hartsook; former Speaker of the House Terrance Carroll; and 105-year-old John Matsushima, who was Citizen of the West in 2013.

Also, Doug Jones, chairman of the NWSS board; vice chair Barth Whitham; Honoring the Legacy Campaign chair Pete Coors and his wife, Marilyn; University of Colorado president Todd Saliman and his wife, Michelle; former Denver District Attorney Mitch Morrissey and his wife, Maggie; retired lobbyist Maria Garcia Berry; equine veterinarian Kelly Tisher, a new member of the NWSS board, and his wife, Elizabeth Hamilton; Miss Rodeo America Olivia Favero; Miss Rodeo Colorado Lindsey Fancher-Rule; Miss Rodeo Wyoming Kate Budge; and such former Citizens of the West as Bill Hybl (2003); Tom and Becky Kourlis (2010); Tony Frank (2018); Andy and Virginia Love (his parents, the late Ann and Gov. John Love were honored in 1989); and members of the Ned and Mary Belle Grant family (2001).

The dinner, held in the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center and CoBank Arena on the National Western Stock Show campus, was planned by committees headed by Bruce Wagner, president/CEO of Wagner Equipment; Jeff Keller, who serves on the boards of the National Western, the National Western Scholarship Trust and Roundup Riders of the Rockies; and Carrie Coors Tynan, CEO of the Adolph Coors Foundation. Mark Johnson, voice of the CU Buffaloes and a member of the Roundup Riders of the Rockies, was the master of ceremonies.

Western Stock Show Association Board Chair, Doug Jones. The 2026 Citizen of the West Award Dinner at the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Livestock Center, CoBank Arena, and the Legacy Building in Denver, Colorado, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026.

(StevePeterson.photo)

“This journey, this night, has been truly amazing,” Eidsness said as he accepted the traditional cowboy hat and branding iron, symbolizing the Citizen of the West Award, from NWSS board chair Doug Jones. “I will cherish this night forever.”